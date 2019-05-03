Babson College Celebrates Accomplishments Of Butler Launch Pad's Fast Track Cohort

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building a business while juggling academics and life is no easy task - but there are Babson College entrepreneurs who are doing it. For them, there is the Butler Launch Pad's Fast Track Cohort.

The 2018-2019 cohort, a group of undergraduate and graduate student and alumni entrepreneurs, met weekly through the academic year to get feedback, support each other, hold each other accountable, and work on their business playbooks.

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson celebrated these entrepreneurs at the recent 2019 Fast Track Showcase.

Honored were Ashley Taylor MBA'20 (Taylor Custom Rings), who received $1,500 in recognition of her progress against her plans; and Deborah Cohen '19 (Yad), Alex Kennedy MBA'20 (Complement Media), and Richard O'Brien MBA'20 (Hoamsy), who each were awarded $500.

2018-2019 Fast Track Cohort

John E. and Alice L. Butler Launch Pad

The John E. and Alice L. Butler Launch Pad at Babson provides an ecosystem where participants live and breathe entrepreneurship. Through our diverse programs, students and alumni explore opportunities and move their business concepts forward, taking advantage of workspace, peer-mentoring programs, expert advisers, and other valuable resources.

Our entrepreneurial community offers unparalleled support throughout each stage of business development, helping entrepreneurs stay focused as they turn ideas into reality.

About the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship accelerates the practice of entrepreneurship by providing Babson's emerging entrepreneurs with access to events, workshops, mentoring and competitions that enable them to test and refine their founder skills. The Butler Launch Pad is the hub of this entrepreneurial ecosystem, connecting our students and alumni with the broader business and entrepreneurial community through a series of programs and learning experiences that support our entrepreneurs along their journey. Included in these programs are two of Babson's Signature Events: Rocket Pitch and B.E.T.A. Challenge, as well as the highly regarded Summer Venture Program that accelerates the top 15 student ventures at Babson each year.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

Media Contacts: Michael Chmura

Public Relations Director

mchmura@babson.edu

Phone: 781-239-4549

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

