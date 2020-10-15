Babson College hosts the Home Depot co-founder and alumnus, Arthur M. Blank, for conversation on values-based leadership

"Our partnership during the last year has solidified my resolve that Babson College is the right institution to put a values-based business philosophy into action in higher education," said Mr. Blank. "Now, the brightest entrepreneurial students in the country, including the inaugural Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership Scholars, will begin their careers with a solid foundation of core values that empower them to make a meaningful impact beyond themselves, addressing the real-world problems of business and society."

The six Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership Scholars each received a four-year, full-tuition scholarship. They were selected not only for their outstanding academic achievement but also for their potential as entrepreneurial leaders and how they embody the values that The Blank School is built upon.

During the events, Mr. Blank shared his perspective on how Babson students can lead change and create scalable solutions to global problems.

"It's an incredible experience to spend time with Mr. Blank, an entrepreneurial leader, who has not only launched several successful enterprises but also used his platform for the greater good," said Michael Agard '24, one of the six Blank Scholars. Agard is from just outside of Atlanta and recently interned with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, owned by Mr. Blank. "The opportunity to learn from a business legend and influential changemaker will likely be one of the most influential experiences of my time at Babson."

"As the No. 1 school for entrepreneurship, Babson is uniquely positioned to lead the change that today's environment demands and advance entrepreneurship as an instrument to improve the human condition -- a core component of Mr. Blank's vision for values-based leadership," said Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD, President of Babson College. "It is a privilege to host Mr. Blank and his team and share with the entire Babson community how our partnership will amplify values-driven entrepreneurial leadership on a global scale, and fuel our continued leadership in entrepreneurship education."

The Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership will create opportunities for the entire Babson community to lead change, solve global problems, and create sustainable value across business and society through learning, teaching, research, and entrepreneurial practice engagement. A significant focus of the school is to direct entrepreneurs to focus on the human condition, building entrepreneurial leaders with empathy, morality, compassion, and drive to produce scalable solutions that can benefit individuals, communities, and the world.

The Blank School at Babson College was launched in late 2019 thanks to a $50 million grant from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. In addition to the Blank Family Foundation, Mr. Blank's Family of Businesses includes the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United; the nationwide PGA TOUR Superstore; three ranches in Montana, Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, West Creek Ranch and Paradise Valley Ranch; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which hosted the 2019 Super Bowl and is home to the Falcons and Atlanta United.

"Mr. Blank is Babson's greatest champion and generous benefactor as we prioritize our commitment to building values-based entrepreneurial leaders," said Donna Levin, CEO of the Blank School. "His presence on campus highlights his vision for our next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and commitment to solidifying entrepreneurship as a vehicle for positive global change."

The following executives from Arthur M. Blank's Family of Businesses were also on hand for today's events:

Dick Sullivan , President and CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore

, President and CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore John Bare, Sr. Vice President, Programs, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Vice President, Programs, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Steve Cannon , CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment

, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment Darren Eales , President, Atlanta United FC

, President, Atlanta United FC Janet Lathrop , Chief of Staff, Arthur M. Blank Family Office

, Chief of Staff, Arthur M. Blank Family Office Tim Goodly , Chief Human Resources Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment

, Chief Human Resources Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment Brett Jewkes , Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment

, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment Mike Egan , Senior Vice President and General Counsel, AMB Sports and Entertainment

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds ®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action ® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

