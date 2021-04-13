Babson College Presents Babson Connect: Worldwide 2021
Week-long event convenes entrepreneurial leaders across the globe, celebrating opportunities to unite the worldwide community to create lasting social and economic impact
Apr 13, 2021, 08:00 ET
WELLESLEY, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College, the global leader in entrepreneurship education, presents its signature event and premier entrepreneurial summit, Babson Connect: Worldwide 2021. The week-long series of events, taking place April 19th – April 23rd, is an opportunity for entrepreneurial leaders across the global community to connect, exchange ideas and be inspired.
Over the years, Babson Connect Worldwide has gathered in inspiring destinations such as Cartagena, Dubai, Bangkok, Madrid and in Boston, where Babson College is located. Babson Connect: Worldwide supports and amplifies Babson's efforts to empower learners to create lasting economic and social value for themselves, their enterprises, their communities and the world.
This year, amid unprecedented challenges, the world is different and so is Babson Connect: Worldwide. Rather than convening in one location, the program is uniting business leaders, entrepreneurs, Babson students and alumni virtually in five regions around the world over five days. The event will circle the globe, meeting each day, in a new region: North America; Latin America; Europe; Middle East, Africa, and South Asia; and Asia.
"Last year showed us that even when the Babson College community is spread all over the world, we're never too far apart," says Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92. "For this year's event, it's more important than ever before that we're coming together as One Babson, even virtually, to continue our mission to motivate and empower learners to create lasting economic and social value globally."
The program features an impressive lineup of entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders from each region, all connected to the theme "Entrepreneurial Leadership Impacting Ecosystems Everywhere."
Keynote speakers include Jamie Siminoff, CEO of Ring, Billy Hogan, Chief Executive of the Liverpool Football Club, Cyril Camus, President of CAMUS Cognac, Gustavo and Adriana Cisneros, among others. Speakers and panelists will discuss emerging trends in family entrepreneurship, global investing, social enterprising, values-driven leadership and more. Sports broadcaster and analyst Brady Quinn, an MBA candidate at Babson, will serve as the event's master of ceremonies.
Guests:
United States - Monday, April 19
- Steve Pagliuca, Co-chairman Bain Capital and co-owner and Managing Partner of the Boston Celtics
- John Palfrey, President of MacArthur Foundation
- Allan Boruchowicz, Founder & Managing Partner at Carao Ventures
- Fayza Taher, COO at Bongo
Latin America - Tuesday, April 20
- Marcelo Claure, CEO of Softbank Group International
- Gustavo Cisneros, Chairman of Cisneros
- Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros
- Ramon Mendiola, CEO of Florida Ice and Farm Company
- Juan Carlos Mora Uribe, CEO of Bancolombia
- Carla Curiel, Co-founder and CEO of Lanugo Media
- Felipe Pimiento, Head of Magnus Studios
- Gaston Gorali, CEO of MundoLoco CGI
Europe - Wednesday, April 21
- Ernesto Bertarelli, Chairman of Waypoint Group
- Billy Hogan, CEO of Liverpool Football Club
- Maggie Henriquez, PhD, President and CEO of Krug, Maison de Champagne
- Martin Fritsches, President and CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA
- Pierre Lacharlotte, General Manager of FP JOURNE Americas
- Patricia Riberas, Transformation & Organization Director at Gestamp
Middle East/Africa/South Asia - Thursday, April 22
- Khalid Al Tayer, Managing Director of Al Tayer Insignia and CEO of Ounass, Al Tayer Group
- Balaji Viswanathan, CEO of Invento Robotics
- Esther Krofah, Executive Director at FasterCures
- Lisa Haydon Lalvani, India Actress, TV Presenter, Model and Mother
- Avantika Bakshi, Head of Marketing and PR at Ascot Hospitality and DJ
- Amory Lovins, Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus at the Rocky Mountain Institute
Asia - Friday, April 23
- Dino Lalvani, Chairman and Chief Executive at Binatone Communications Group
- Vanessa Arelle, Chief Strategy Office and Head of Partnerships at BuffaloGrid
- Fred Kiang, Chairman at Sunrise Duty-Free (China) Co.
- Cyril Camus, President at Groupe CAMUS
Additionally, there will be a special presentation of the inaugural Babson-Camus Global Family Entrepreneurship Award. This award will recognize family businesses of global scale that have created significant economic and social value across generations. This will take place at the end of programming on April 21st.
As a precursor to Babson Connect Worldwide, the Blank Center for Entrepreneurship launched the 10th annual B.E.T.A. (Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®) Challenge. The competition engages alumni, graduate and undergraduate students to embody Babson's entrepreneurial spirit and focus on taking action. Beginning in February, competitors pitched their ventures live to a panel of esteemed judges to compete for cash and in-kind prizes. This year's winners will be announced on April 23rd, the final day of the week-long series.
Programs are presented from 3 to 6 PM in each region's local time zone. Sessions will be available on-demand to all attendees following the culmination of each day's programming.
Click here to register for the sixth annual Babson Connect: Worldwide 2021. Registration requires a $25 fee that provides access to the full week of events.
About Babson College
Babson College is the educator, convener and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.
