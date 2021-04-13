Babson College Presents Babson Connect: Worldwide 2021

Over the years, Babson Connect Worldwide has gathered in inspiring destinations such as Cartagena, Dubai, Bangkok, Madrid and in Boston, where Babson College is located. Babson Connect: Worldwide supports and amplifies Babson's efforts to empower learners to create lasting economic and social value for themselves, their enterprises, their communities and the world.

This year, amid unprecedented challenges, the world is different and so is Babson Connect: Worldwide. Rather than convening in one location, the program is uniting business leaders, entrepreneurs, Babson students and alumni virtually in five regions around the world over five days . The event will circle the globe, meeting each day, in a new region: North America; Latin America; Europe; Middle East, Africa, and South Asia; and Asia.

"Last year showed us that even when the Babson College community is spread all over the world, we're never too far apart," says Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92. "For this year's event, it's more important than ever before that we're coming together as One Babson, even virtually, to continue our mission to motivate and empower learners to create lasting economic and social value globally."

The program features an impressive lineup of entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders from each region, all connected to the theme "Entrepreneurial Leadership Impacting Ecosystems Everywhere."

Keynote speakers include Jamie Siminoff, CEO of Ring, Billy Hogan , Chief Executive of the Liverpool Football Club, Cyril Camus , President of CAMUS Cognac, Gustavo and Adriana Cisneros, among others. Speakers and panelists will discuss emerging trends in family entrepreneurship, global investing, social enterprising, values-driven leadership and more. Sports broadcaster and analyst Brady Quinn, an MBA candidate at Babson, will serve as the event's master of ceremonies.

Guests:

United States - Monday, April 19

Steve Pagliuca , Co-chairman Bain Capital and co-owner and Managing Partner of the Boston Celtics

, Co-chairman Bain Capital and co-owner and Managing Partner of the Boston Celtics John Palfrey , President of MacArthur Foundation

, President of MacArthur Foundation Allan Boruchowicz, Founder & Managing Partner at Carao Ventures

Fayza Taher , COO at Bongo

Latin America - Tuesday, April 20

Marcelo Claure , CEO of Softbank Group International

, CEO of Softbank Group International Gustavo Cisneros , Chairman of Cisneros

, Chairman of Cisneros Adriana Cisneros , CEO of Cisneros

, CEO of Cisneros Ramon Mendiola , CEO of Florida Ice and Farm Company

, CEO of and Farm Company Juan Carlos Mora Uribe , CEO of Bancolombia

, CEO of Bancolombia Carla Curiel , Co-founder and CEO of Lanugo Media

, Co-founder and CEO of Lanugo Media Felipe Pimiento, Head of Magnus Studios

Gaston Gorali, CEO of MundoLoco CGI

Europe - Wednesday, April 21

Ernesto Bertarelli , Chairman of Waypoint Group

, Chairman of Waypoint Group Billy Hogan , CEO of Liverpool Football Club

, CEO of Liverpool Football Club Maggie Henriquez , PhD, President and CEO of Krug, Maison de Champagne

, PhD, President and CEO of Krug, Martin Fritsches, President and CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA

Pierre Lacharlotte, General Manager of FP JOURNE Americas

Patricia Riberas , Transformation & Organization Director at Gestamp

Middle East/Africa/South Asia - Thursday, April 22

Khalid Al Tayer , Managing Director of Al Tayer Insignia and CEO of Ounass, Al Tayer Group

, Managing Director of Al Tayer Insignia and CEO of Ounass, Al Tayer Group Balaji Viswanathan , CEO of Invento Robotics

, CEO of Invento Robotics Esther Krofah, Executive Director at FasterCures

Lisa Haydon Lalvani , India Actress, TV Presenter, Model and Mother

, India Actress, TV Presenter, Model and Mother Avantika Bakshi , Head of Marketing and PR at Ascot Hospitality and DJ

, Head of Marketing and PR at Ascot Hospitality and DJ Amory Lovins , Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus at the Rocky Mountain Institute

Asia - Friday, April 23

Dino Lalvani , Chairman and Chief Executive at Binatone Communications Group

, Chairman and Chief Executive at Binatone Communications Group Vanessa Arelle , Chief Strategy Office and Head of Partnerships at BuffaloGrid

, Chief Strategy Office and Head of Partnerships at BuffaloGrid Fred Kiang , Chairman at Sunrise Duty-Free ( China ) Co.

, Chairman at Sunrise Duty-Free ( ) Co. Cyril Camus , President at Groupe CAMUS

Additionally, there will be a special presentation of the inaugural Babson-Camus Global Family Entrepreneurship Award. This award will recognize family businesses of global scale that have created significant economic and social value across generations. This will take place at the end of programming on April 21st.

As a precursor to Babson Connect Worldwide, the Blank Center for Entrepreneurship launched the 10th annual B.E.T.A. (Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®) Challenge. The competition engages alumni, graduate and undergraduate students to embody Babson's entrepreneurial spirit and focus on taking action. Beginning in February, competitors pitched their ventures live to a panel of esteemed judges to compete for cash and in-kind prizes. This year's winners will be announced on April 23rd, the final day of the week-long series.

Programs are presented from 3 to 6 PM in each region's local time zone. Sessions will be available on-demand to all attendees following the culmination of each day's programming.

Click here to register for the sixth annual Babson Connect: Worldwide 2021. Registration requires a $25 fee that provides access to the full week of events.

