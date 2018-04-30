Babson College President Kerry Healey Awarded The CASE District I Chief Executive Leadership Award

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Babson College President Kerry Healey received the CASE District I Chief Executive Leadership Award at the 2018 CASE District 1 Conference on March 15, 2018.

Babson College President Kerry Healey, left, and Babson Senior Vice President for Advancement Edward Chiu.

"I am delighted and honored to receive the 2018 CASE District I Chief Executive Award," said President Healey in her remarks at the awards luncheon. "Without you, the resources we need to remain accessible to students from across the economic spectrum, to provide innovative and life changing learning experiences, and to attract and retain the very best faculty would simply not exist."

The Chief Executive Leadership Award recognizes CASE member institutional heads, presidents, chancellors, system heads or other campus chief executive officers for outstanding efforts in promoting and supporting education and institutional advancement.

Nominees for this award must demonstrate the ability to:

Actively support advancement,

Create a vision and inspire others,

Establish a positive image for his or her institution while leading it to higher levels of success,

Increase his or her institution's stature in the community and

Encourage innovation and risk-taking among employees.

During her remarks, President Healey discussed the challenges facing higher education institutions today around affordability and access and the opportunities for creativity, such as Babson's Accelerated Degree option. She also mentioned the importance of using business educations and Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® to create economic and social value simultaneously at Babson. The importance of creating a global community is incredibly important to President Healey in her work at Babson and she touched upon the growing Babson network in the eighty-three countries represented on the campus and the networks of 40,000 alumni and friends that extends to 114 countries.

The Babson College Marketing team was also recognized by CASE District I with the silver medal for their excellence in the earned media and publicity campaign: Babson College Announces Expansion to Miami.

Dr. Kerry Healey

Dr. Kerry Healey took office as President of Babson College in July 2013, following nearly three decades of service in academia, government and humanitarian work both in the United States and internationally.

Healey is the thirteenth president of Babson College and the first woman to hold that position. Under her leadership, Babson has strengthened its reputation and position as the recognized global leader in entrepreneurship education, consistently ranked the No. 1 undergraduate school and No. 1 MBA program for entrepreneurship, and No. 1 for international students.

President Healey has worked to expand global access to entrepreneurship education on campus and around the world. She created and launched Babson's prestigious Global Scholars program, a full-tuition, need-based scholarship for exceptional international students. During her tenure, Babson has expanded its presence in Boston and Miami, and brought free, online entrepreneurship courses to more than 100,000 students in 200 countries and territories worldwide. Through the creation of Babson Connect: Worldwide, the College's annual entrepreneurship summit, President Healey has coalesced Babson's global community of 40,000 alumni and friends in 114 countries. Since she took office, alumni participation has increased 100 percent.

Healey has presided over many Babson milestones: welcoming the most diverse and well-qualified students in Babson history, celebrating the historic successes of Babson Athletics, and taking unprecedented steps to enhance higher education access and affordability.

Under Healey's leadership, Babson is now preparing to commemorate its Centennial in 2019. The College's Centennial Strategy is focused on preparing entrepreneurs of all kinds to lead in a new way, creating social and economic value simultaneously, and, in doing so, transforming lives, businesses, and communities for the better. To help achieve this vision, Babson is building a campus for its next 100 years. Several major construction projects are currently underway, including the new Babson Recreation and Athletics Facility, Centennial Park, Babson Commons at Horn Library, and Weissman Foundry.

Prior to Babson, Healey served with distinction as the 70th lieutenant governor of Massachusetts. During that time, she introduced, enacted and implemented a wide range of policy and legislative initiatives for the Romney-Healey administration, highlighted by a successful bi-partisan effort to craft first-in-the-nation health care reform legislation.

Healey has led numerous philanthropic initiatives in the United States and abroad. In 2008, she was appointed as a founding member of the Executive Committee of the U.S. State Department's Public-Private Partnership for Justice Reform in Afghanistan (PJRA). She also spent more than a decade as a public policy consultant to the United States Department of Justice for Cambridge-based think tank Abt Associates. She has been a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics and Harvard's Center for Public Leadership.

Healey is a trustee of the American University of Afghanistan and the Prince Mohamad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the World Economic Forum expert network. She serves on the advisory boards of the Harvard Kennedy School's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government and Taubman Center for State and Local Government. Healey is also a member of the advisory council for Concordia and the Junior Achievement USA Board.

Healey holds an AB in government from Harvard College and a PhD in political science and law from Trinity College, Dublin.

About CASE District I

CASE District I is the regional chapter of the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education representing the northeastern United States and eastern Canada. Our member institutions and individuals are located in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island; New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

