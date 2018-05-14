Babson College President Kerry Healey to Step Down in 2019

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I thank Kerry for her extraordinary service to Babson College," stated Chair of the Babson College Board of Trustees Marla Capozzi. "At a time of great disruption in higher education, Kerry has strengthened and expanded Babson's programs, increased access and affordability for students, and elevated the College's profile globally. Kerry led Babson to its 25th consecutive No. 1 ranking in entrepreneurship while adding recognitions such as the No. 1 school for international students and the No. 1 private business school for return-on-investment."

"The Board shares Kerry's view that the College's Centennial is an optimal time to transition the presidency," continued Capozzi. "Thanks to Kerry's strong leadership, Babson is prepared and well-positioned to realize a bold, global vision in its second century. We are pleased she will remain in her role to mark Babson's first 100 years of leadership in entrepreneurship education."

"It has been a privilege to work daily with inspiring, young entrepreneurs and the dedicated faculty and staff at Babson," said President Healey. "Over the last five years, together we have generated historic results and positive momentum for the College. From enrolling our most well-qualified undergraduates ever and transforming our campus environment, to achieving record-breaking fundraising and bringing Babson to the world through online education and new satellite locations, I am exceedingly proud of our record of accomplishments and the impact Babson is making on campus and across the globe.

I am incredibly grateful to the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve as Babson's 13th president and deeply appreciative to our dedicated community of faculty members, staff, alumni, students and parents who helped make our achievements possible," continued Healey. "In the coming year, I look forward to continuing the important work of preparing the College for its second century and ensuring a smooth transition."

The Board of Trustees will begin planning for the presidential transition and organizing the search for the College's next president this summer.

Under Healey's leadership, notable achievements over the last five years include:

Increased National and Global Profile and Impact

Innovation in Access and Affordability

Increased the College's commitment to financial aid by meeting 100 percent of demonstrated need for incoming undergraduate students for the first time, devoting more than $43 million annually to student aid and maintaining a discount rate between 30-33 percent

annually to student aid and maintaining a discount rate between 30-33 percent Established the College's first-ever Global Scholars program, generating more than $20 million in new scholarships and enrolling entrepreneurial leaders from 25 countries

in new scholarships and enrolling entrepreneurial leaders from 25 countries Introduced Babson's first-ever accelerated degree pathway to reduce undergraduate tuition by up to 25 percent and create an overall financial benefit of $105,931 to students

to students Launched Babson's presence on the edX online platform, reaching more than 100,000 learners in 200 countries in the first year

Strengthened and Expanded Programs, Campus

Record-breaking Fundraising and Financial Strength

Generated record-setting philanthropic investment in the College, including the largest single fundraising year in the history of the College in which nearly $65 million has been raised to date (FY'18)

has been raised to date (FY'18) Doubled the alumni giving rate, increasing it from 13 percent to 26 percent in five years

Increased international donor giving rate by 500 percent

Established three new endowed professorships in Family Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, and Global Health

Obtained historic bond rating upgrades (Moody's A3 to A2; Standard and Poor's A- to A)

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babson-college-president-kerry-healey-to-step-down-in-2019-300648045.html

SOURCE Babson College

