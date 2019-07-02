Babson College Receives EQUIS Re-Accreditation From EFMD

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College, the top-ranked academic institution worldwide for the study of Entrepreneurship, is pleased to announce that it has received EQUIS reaccreditation from the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD).

EQUIS accreditation is awarded through EFMD--The Management Development Network. Based in Brussels, Belgium, EFMD is a global organization of business schools and corporations, and awards EQUIS for overall quality and a high degree of internationalization.

"Babson's mission statement reflects our commitment to having a global impact, i.e. Babson College educates entrepreneurial leaders who create great economic and social value--everywhere. Hence, we are thrilled to continue to be accredited by EQUIS, and are appreciative of our positive and productive engagement with the EQUIS staff and our EQUIS peer review team," said Babson Provost Mark P. Rice.

EQUIS Re-Accreditation

EQUIS is the leading international system of quality assessment, improvement and accreditation of higher education institutions in management and business administration. The fundamental objective of EQUIS, linked to the mission of EFMD, is to raise the standard of management education worldwide. EQUIS assesses institutions as a whole. It assesses not just degree programs but all the activities and sub-units of the institution, including research, e-learning units, executive education provision and community outreach. Institutions must be primarily devoted to management education. EQUIS is not primarily focused on the MBA or any other specific program. Its scope covers all programs offered by an institution from the first degree up to the Ph.D.

EQUIS looks for a balance between high academic quality and the professional relevance provided by close interaction with the corporate world. A strong interface with the world of business is, therefore, as much a requirement as a strong research potential. EQUIS attaches particular importance to the creation of an effective learning environment that favors the development of students' managerial and entrepreneurial skills, and fosters their sense of global responsibility. It also looks for innovation in all respects, including program design and pedagogy.

Institutions accredited by EQUIS must demonstrate not only high general quality in all dimensions of their activities, but also a high degree of internationalization. With companies recruiting worldwide, with students choosing to get their education outside their home countries, and with schools building alliances across borders and continents, there is a rapidly growing need for them to be able to identify those institutions in other countries that deliver high quality education in international management.

About EFMD

EFMD is an international membership organization, based in Brussels, Belgium. With more than 820 member organizations from academia, business, public service, and consultancy in 81 countries, EMFD provides a unique forum for information, research, networking and debate on innovation and best practice in management development. EMFD is recognized globally as an accreditation body of quality in management education, with established accreditation services for business schools and business school programs, corporate universities, and technology-enhanced learning programs.

Additional Accreditation

In addition to EQUIS, Babson holds accreditation from NECHE and AACSB.

NECHE - New England Commission of Higher Education

NECHE is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a reliable authority on the quality of education.

AACSB International - Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business

AACSB is an internationally recognized specialized accreditation for business programs that ensures quality and continuous improvement.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds(r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action(r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

