Babson College Students Named Poets & Quants Class of 2018 Best & Brightest

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Poets & Quants, a leading business education news outlet, has named Babson College seniors Gyda Sumadi and Cassiano Dos Santos to its list of the Best & Brightest Business Majors from the Class of 2018.

Selected among graduating seniors from the top 50 business schools in the United States, Dos Santos and Sumadi are two finance students turned professionals who are using their education in Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® to create impact above and beyond their line of work.

Babson College students Gyda Sumadi, left, and Cassiano Dos Santos honored as two of this year’s leading undergraduate business students nationwide

From Poets & Quants: "A generation ago, if you asked business majors what they wanted, they would have answered with the usual clichés: money, status, and freedom. … Fast forward to the Class of 2018 and such incentives have increasingly lost their luster. Instead, this generation is looking to business as a means to test their imaginations and foster social change."

Gyda Sumadi

After graduating this May, Gyda Sumadi will work at Dunkin' Brands Inc. as a financial management analyst in a hybrid role focused on development, operations, and strategy.

While at Babson, Sumadi served as a: Glavin Global Fellow, traveling to Morocco to enhance her critical thinking on global and multicultural issues; a MoneyThink mentor, working in lower-income, after-school programs to foster passion for personal finance and help provide an equitable future for students; a Peer Career Ambassador, connecting other students with career-related resources and advising; a Diversity Scholar, championing multicultural and diverse learning opportunities for students on campus; and co-president of the Muslim Student Association, a role in which she provided a safe and open environment for Babson community members to learn about Islam, regardless of race, religion, or culture.

"[At Babson], I have enjoyed all of the hands-on experience and the opportunity to work with diverse teams," said Sumadi. "Babson funds freshmen to start their own business through the Foundations of Management and Entrepreneurship (FME) course, and offers students the chance to solve current business problems through classes such as Management Consulting Field Experience (MCFE). Engaging in these two opportunities has put me steps ahead in the competitive business world."

"Gyda Sumadi exhibits intercultural abilities and real-world skills well beyond those of a typical college student," said Lee Goldstein, associate director of counseling at Babson's Hoffman Family Undergraduate Center for Career Development. "She has been an exemplary student and a valued employee at Babson College since arriving on campus her first year."

Read Gyda Sumadi's full profile on Poets & Quants »

Cassiano Dos Santos

Cassiano Dos Santos will be working at Wellington Management as an investment research associate following graduation.

Babson chose Dos Santos to be a Global Scholar, joining a small, highly talented group of international students who help bring new perspectives and ideas to the Babson College community. During his four years, he also has served as a: member of Alpha Epsilon Pi; co-president of Babson's Chapter for the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA); lead tutor for Financial Accounting at the Learning Center; student intern at the Office of Human Resources; student assistant at the Stephen D. Cutler Center for Investments and Finance; and co-president of the Volleyball Club. He also interned for a variety of organizations worldwide, including Falconi Consultants in Sao Paulo, Bright Horizons in London, and Wellington Management in Boston.

"I am most proud of my leading role in the Association of Latino Professionals for America," said Dos Santos. "As a result of our efforts, many Babson students have been able to take advantage of the association's programming to find internships targeted at minorities. Many of these students are on track to become full-time employees at these companies."

"Even more impressive to me than his incredible list of contributions and achievements is that Cassiano is one of the most authentically kind and generous students I have known," said Jamie Kendrioski, director of International Services and Multicultural Education at Babson. "There is no ask or task too small for him if the end goal is supporting a fellow student or initiative of the College."

Read Cassiano Dos Santos's full profile on Poets & Quants »

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

