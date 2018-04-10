Babson College to Sponsor eMerge Americas in Miami

MIAMI, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- This April, Babson College's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and its Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami will be sponsoring eMerge Americas, the premier technology event connecting Latin America, North America, and Europe.

In its fifth year, eMerge Americas will bring together prominent leaders in the worlds of innovation, entrepreneurship, and public policy at the Miami Beach Convention Center, April 23-24, 2018.

Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and its Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami will be sponsoring eMerge Americas, the premier technology event connecting Latin America, North America, and Europe. (PRNewsfoto/Babson College)

As part of this engagement, Babson is excited to host a Texpert panel focused on gender dynamics in business on Tuesday, April 24 at 11:45 a.m. Event attendees can also enjoy a keynote from Babson alumnus and Zumba Co-Founder, Alberto Perlman '98, watch current Babson WIN Lab participants, Caribu, PEX+, and MADSTUDIOS compete at the Startup Showcase, listen to WIN Lab business Smart Straws speak about their entrepreneurial journey, and stop by Babson's expo booth (No. 1412) to learn more about Babson's offerings in Miami.

Register for eMerge Americas 2018 >>

Babson Texpert Panel: The Future is Female, and the Next Unicorn is Too



With the rise of conversations and awareness of gender dynamics in business, Babson will present an engaging conversation on how to increase the number of women-led unicorn successes (startups valued at over $1 billion).

Amanda Elam, Research Director for Babson's Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL)

CWEL seeks to create a gender-enlightened business ecosystem where a diverse range of entrepreneurial leaders is encouraged to create economic and social value for themselves, their organizations, and society. The center does this by empowering women leaders through educational programs, events, and research while also promoting gender equity as a growth strategy that allows all individuals and organizations around the world to embrace their strengths and reach their full potential. Amanda Elam is an entrepreneur and scholar with over 25 years of experience in life sciences and information technology. In addition to serving as Director of Research at CWEL, Elam leads an early-stage, medical diagnostics company in North Carolina.

Michelle Abbs, Director of Babson's WIN Lab Miami

Babson's WIN Lab Miami is a venture accelerator designed specifically for women entrepreneurs, and is closing out its second season in the region. Michelle Abbs was recently named Director of WIN Lab Miami, bringing to Babson over ten years of leadership experience in the education sector, including managing Teach for America Miami-Dade, and serving as Regional Director of Up2Us Sports, supporting women youth sports coaches in Miami.

"We look forward to sharing Babson's thought leadership with attendees of eMerge Americas, not only around the barriers to entry for women entrepreneurs, but also on specific strategies to overcome them," said Michelle Abbs, Director of Babson's WIN Lab Miami. "We hope this conversation, and Babson's presence at this event, will empower both men and women to take action."

Ana Paula Gonzalez, Head of 500 Startups Miami

500 Startups is a Silicon Valley-based, early stage tech VC fund whose mission is to discover and back the world's most talented entrepreneurs, help them create successful companies at scale, and build thriving global ecosystems. Prior to 500 Startups, Ana worked with New Ventures in developing the impact investing field in Latin America by leading investment and acceleration programs for social and environmental companies throughout the region.

"We are proud to sponsor eMerge Americas in Miami, especially given its focus on innovation which will help local entrepreneurs and executives to pursue opportunities that will take their companies and city to the next level," said Gustavo Trindade MBA'17, Director of Babson Miami. "It is an incredible opportunity for Babson to not only showcase its thought leadership in this area, especially through its graduate programs and WIN Lab accelerator, but to also reunite with the many Babson alumni that come from across the U.S. and Latin America to attend this event."

Babson in Miami



Babson College has expanded to Miami with some of its graduate programs, including the Blended Learning MBA, ranked top 10 worldwide by Financial Times (FT) and The Princeton Review, and its Master of Science in Business Analytics which, unlike other graduate programs, goes beyond IT and statistics to ensure students develop critical technical knowledge while learning how to apply their expertise creatively to solve broader business and social problems.

The application period is open and classes are set to begin in Fall 2018. Accepted Babson Miami graduate students referred by alumni can receive up to $20,000 in scholarships. Learn more »

Babson's Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® has had local roots since 2016, with the support of The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, FedEx, and Akerman LLP. The program's first cohort of women entrepreneurs raised nearly $2 million in funding and the second cohort is set to celebrate its finale on Thursday, April 26.

Babson College is also the academic architect of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, hosted at Miami-Dade College since 2014, empowering participating local small business owners to help their businesses grow.

Miami is a hub for a vibrant network of 5,000 Babson alumni who live and work in the region, Southern U.S. and Latin America. The region boasts the fourth-largest concentration of Babson graduates, many of whom are involved in family enterprises and entrepreneurial ventures in the Miami area. Some of Babson's most notable Miami-area alumni include: Alberto Perlman '98, co-founder and CEO of Zumba Fitness, LLC; Murilo Amaral MBA'16 and Alfredo Keri MBA'16, founders of Cargo42; Carla Curiel '05, founder and CEO of Mundo Lanugo; the Zamora family, who run the financial institution LAFISE; and Diego Lowenstein '90 P'21, CEO and the third generation to work at Lionstone Development, founded and headquartered in Miami.

About Babson College



Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

About eMerge Americas



eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America's top business executives, technology decision makers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships are forged that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: emergeamericas.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babson-college-to-sponsor-emerge-americas-in-miami-300627297.html

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

