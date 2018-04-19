Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event

MIAMI, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Babson College's Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab®Miami—a venture accelerator specifically for women entrepreneurs—will have its finale event for the 2017-2018 cohort on April 26, 2018.

The finale will involve a VIP reception, networking event, and a pitch competition where three of the WINners will pitch their businesses for a chance to win cash prizes totaling $8,000.

Created by the Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College, the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and a rigorous, experiential process that catalyzes innovative thinking and enables them to successfully scale their businesses.

"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate all the hard work of this year's WIN Lab Miami cohort at our finale event," says Babson's WIN Lab Miami Director Michelle Abbs. "These women have grown immensely through the last eight months, and we look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make by growing their businesses."

FedEx Corp. is an official sponsor of Babson's WIN Lab Miami, with funding equaling $400,000. As a part of this year's support, FedEx Corp sponsored a seat for one of the WINners, Nathalie Cadet-James, founder of Luxe Fête Social.

WIN Lab Miami Finale

When: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 7–8:30 p.m.

Where: New World Symphony, 500 17th Street, Miami Beach

Cost: FREE

Register for the finale event »

Nathalie Cadet-James, Founder Luxe Fête Social

Nathalie Cadet-James is the founder of Luxe Fête Social. Luxe Fête Social is a cutting-edge startup based in Miami, Florida, that is focused on transforming the party planning space by leveraging the power of the internet to enable millions of consumers to host luxurious dinner parties of their dreams. LFS offers highly curated themes, along with everything necessary for the party, that are typically only available through high-end party planners. Everything is delivered direct to their door at a fraction of the price via their rental program.

A leading expert in the event planning and design industry, Nathalie has spent the last eight years planning events and weddings for celebrities, fashion houses, and other notable clients. Prior to that, she was a former attorney working at top law firms in Miami and clerking for a federal judge. Whether in a courtroom or a venue, she is deeply passionate about telling stories and creating spaces that connect people.

She is the proud wife of SEC Attorney Brian Theophilus James and mother of two girls, Johanna James, age 10, and Lucca James, age 8.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenues of $64 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain "absolutely, positively" focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab at Babson

Created by the Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College, the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and a rigorous, experiential process that catalyzes innovative thinking and enables them to successfully scale their businesses.

Now in its fifth year, the WIN Lab has been designated as one of the top two specialty programs for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship; earned BostInno's designation as one of Boston's "50 on Fire" innovators and visionaries; and was honored by the prestigious Rosoff Awards for diversity. Women entrepreneurs in both Boston and Miami can apply to become a member of the next cohort by submitting an application until May 31, 2018.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babson-college-women-innovating-now-win-lab-miami-to-host-finale-event-300633202.html

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

