Babson Diagnostics Partners with Orchard Software to Provide Innovative BetterWay Blood Testing Service

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orchard Software highlights its partnership with Babson Diagnostics in Austin, Texas. Babson Diagnostics created BetterWay™ blood testing, a leading-edge laboratory service that represents a significant advancement in an essential medical service, providing a patient-preferred experience and enabling high-quality testing in more convenient settings.

Babson and Orchard Software initially partnered in 2019 to accomplish Babson's goal of reimagining blood testing to make it more accessible, convenient, and less invasive. Driven by rapid growth, they implemented Orchard® Enterprise Lab™. Orchard Enterprise Lab is designed with maximum flexibility and configurability to support unique workflows across various laboratory scenarios, allowing users to customize workflow tasks for specific laboratory setups. This flexibility was a perfect fit for Babson due to their unique laboratory workflow.

"The LIS platform offers the flexibility and innovation needed to enable a radically new way of blood testing." Post this

Babson worked with Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) to develop a capillary blood collection device—the FDA-cleared BD MiniDraw™ Capillary Blood Collection System that uses about one tenth of the amount of blood typically collected in a venous draw. Babson offers its evidence-based alternative to traditional laboratory collection in convenient locations, such as pharmacies. The intent is to inspire people to get the care they need by offering a better experience at an accessible location, combined with easy-to-understand results. Samples drawn at pharmacies are tested at BetterWay's centralized laboratory using traditional laboratory analyzers. Orchard's solutions make the process easier by providing sample tracking and rapid results reporting.

"We're a complex laboratory operation that requires a nimble and strategic partner for our laboratory information system," said Eric Olson, Babson's founder and chief operating officer. "We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish with Orchard. The LIS platform offers the flexibility and innovation that was needed to enable a radically new way of blood testing."

Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software, said, "Orchard Software is proud to collaborate with innovative partners like Babson Diagnostics that are bringing new evidence-based solutions to improve access and patient care."

About BetterWay Blood Testing

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined—convenient and affordable fingertip collection at local pharmacies. Available now in Austin, TX, BetterWay is a customer-first experience, where friendly pharmacy staff collect pea-sized samples from the fingertip instead of vials of blood from the arm. Customers have the choice to self-order or order with a doctor. Babson's BetterWay allows everyone to access routine testing through affordable self-pay or insurance options, and tests are eligible for coverage by insurance and FSA/HSA. Samples are transported from the pharmacy to Babson's clinical laboratory, and the customer receives easy-to-understand results in 1 to 2 days. For more information, visit betterway.com.

About Babson Diagnostics

Babson Diagnostics is a science-first healthcare technology company reimagining the diagnostic blood testing experience. Babson's mission is to make routine blood testing friendly, convenient, and affordable, empowering people to take charge of their health. Through rigorous, extensive clinical research, Babson has become the world's thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing and developed technologies representing a new state of the art of diagnostics. The company is named in honor of Art Babson, whose legacy of scientific innovation and excellence is the foundation on which the company is built. For more information, visit babsondx.com.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Hurwitz, Vice President of Marketing

(800) 856-1948 | [email protected]

SOURCE Orchard Software Corporation