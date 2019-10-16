Babson Named Education Sponsor For AI World Conference & Expo 2019

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year Babson College has been named an education sponsor for AI World Conference and Expo 2019 . The event will run October 23-25, 2019, at Seaport World Trade Center, Boston.

This year's event will feature a significant expansion of content coverage, including new topics AI in Customer Analytics, AI and Cybersecurity, and AI for Business Leaders.

Now in its fourth year, AI World Conference and Expo has become the industry's largest independent business event focused on the state of the practice of AI in the enterprise.

The AI World three-day program delivers a comprehensive spectrum of content, networking, and business development opportunities, all designed to help individuals cut through the hype and navigate through the complex landscape of AI business solutions. Those attending AI World can learn how innovators are successfully deploying AI and intelligent automation to accelerate innovation efforts, build competitive advantage, drive new business opportunities, and reduce costs.

AI World 2019 features a significant expansion of content coverage, including the addition of pre-conference half-day seminars on topics such as AI in Customer Analytics, AI & Cybersecurity, and AI for Business Leaders. The main conference program has been expanded to include focused tracks covering a multitude of industries and technology topics such as Financial Services, AI in Healthcare, AI in Pharma, AI in Retail and eCommerce, AI in Energy, AI in Manufacturing, Emerging AI Research, and much more. In addition, over three days those attending will have 15+ hours to network with industry leaders and peers, including the popular birds of a feather networking reception. In addition, those attending will gain access to the state of the art conference mobile app which enables attendees to schedule their own meetings throughout the event.

"I am thrilled that Babson has been invited back to AI World as an education sponsor," said Babson Lecturer Clare Gillan . "AI World is a premium event for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the many digital and data developments powering the fourth industrial revolution. The Babson brand will be side by side with those of digital leaders and thinkers from around the world."

One of the benefits of Babson's partnership is that students, alumni, faculty, and other members of the Babson community will receive a special $200 discount on VIP conference passes. Additionally, any Babson community remember can request a free pass to the Expo. Gillan also is thrilled about the complimentary access offer for students and faculty. Although the event is held during a busy time of the academic year, Gillan is sure that the "presentations and discussions will stay with you long after the event and prove to be valuable in unexpected ways. The changes and dynamics to be discussed touch all industries and roles and raise important questions for us as individuals, educators, students, and industry influencers."

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds (r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

