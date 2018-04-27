Babson Professor Heidi Neck's Entrepreneurship Textbook Named Breakthrough Book Of 2017

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The highly regarded textbook, Entrepreneurship: The Practice and Mindset, co-authored by Professor Heidi Neck, was awarded the Breakthrough Book of 2017.

The entrepreneurship textbook, written in collaboration with Christopher Neck, an award-winning professor at Arizona State University, and Emma Murray, business writer and entrepreneur, received the honor as part of the 2018 SAGE College Sales Awards.

The award is given to the bestselling first edition of the year, topping other contenders in the fields of Psychology, Communication, Criminal Justice, Political Science, Sociology, Research Methods, Social Work, and Education, according to Maggie Stanley SAGE Acquisitions Editor, Business and Management.

Presenting the award were Michelle Sordi, Senior VP and Head of US College, Blaise Simqu – President and CEO, and Maggie Stanley – Acquisitions Editor.

This is the second award the book has received this year. It is one of the five textbooks to receive the 2018 TAA Most Promising New Textbook Award by the Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA), recognizing excellence in first edition textbooks and learning material.

According to SAGE, "the book catapults students beyond the classroom by helping them develop an entrepreneurial mindset so they can create opportunities and take action in uncertain environments." Based on Babson's own entrepreneurship education, this new text emphasizes practice and learning through Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®.

"All of us at Babson are so thrilled that Professor Neck's new textbook has been recognized with this award. Thrilled, but not surprised as Heidi has been honing her craft on how to best teach entrepreneurship for nearly two decades. She is one of the world's leading entrepreneurship educators and entrepreneurship education researchers. Her book represents years of dedicated work to students and other professors around the world," said Andrew Corbett, Paul T. Babson Chair of Entrepreneurial Studies and chair, Entrepreneurship Division.

Heidi Neck, Ph.D., is a Babson College Professor and the Jeffry A. Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies. She teaches entrepreneurship at the MBA and executive levels. Her research interests include entrepreneurship education, entrepreneurship inside organizations, and creative thinking.

Neck is Faculty Director of Babson's Symposia for Entrepreneurship Educators (SEE)—programs designed to further develop faculty from around the world in the of art and craft of teaching entrepreneurship and building entrepreneurship programs.

An award-winning teacher, Neck has been recognized for teaching excellence at Babson for both undergraduate and executive education. She also has been recognized by international organizations, the Academy of Management and the United States Association for Small Business & Entrepreneurship, for excellence in pedagogy and course design.

