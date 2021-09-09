Babson Survey Research Group announces rebranding to Bay View Analytics, and the expansion of consulting services

Bay View Analytics provides consulting services for survey research, scientific reporting, and statistical analyses. Tweet this

Founded in 2003, the Babson Survey Research Group has conducted extensive research on online learning, open educational resources, and the role of technology in education. We will continue these efforts, while employing our research expertise in pharmaceutical and biotech clinical statistics.

As a research firm, Bay View Analytics' full-service survey support works on projects from initial design to field rollout, through data analysis and report publication. In addition, we provide educational workshops and seminars on various statistical topics and offer statistical support for an array of biopharmaceutical projects.

"Bay View Analytics has provided comprehensive statistical analysis and insights for well over a decade, and we're excited to expand the scope of our offerings," said Dr. Julia Seaman, Research Director. "We're confident that our expertise, paired with our proven track record, will help our clients and partners achieve their goals."

About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information.

