Babson's Lewis Institute Awards Social Innovators From Solutions Journalism And Brown's Super Stores, Inc.

"Celebrating Social Innovators who challenge the status quo and make deep and lasting change is more important now than ever. We are especially excited to honor three positive disruptors who leverage their extraordinary vision along with their Entrepreneurial Thinking and Acting mindset to continually push the needle on economic and social change," says Cheryl Kiser, Executive Director of The Lewis Institute.

The Babson community was invited to connect with David Bornstein and Jeffrey Brown '86 before the awards at an intimate conversation about their work, their impact, and their bigger "why."

Each year, the Lewis Institute's Social Innovator Awards recognize recipients for their inspired and innovative commitment to helping solve important social challenges through sustainable business models.

David Bornstein and Tina Rosenberg, Co-Founders of the Solutions Journalism Network

David and Tina are award winning journalists who have each authored numerous books, co-author the Fixes column in the New York Times, and are co-founders of the Solutions Journalism Network. Powering all of their work is a belief that as journalists, they have a responsibility to report on not just the news and challenges facing our world, but the solutions being created in response to social problems. They are shifting mindsets by helping journalists create new ways of reporting and connecting readers to solutions-oriented stories.

Jeffrey Brown '86, CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc. and the Founder of Uplift Solutions

As CEO of Philadelphia based Brown's Super Stores, Inc. and the Founder of Uplift Solutions, a nonprofit that delivers entrepreneurial solutions that support underserved communities, Jeffrey has done more for food deserts and social justice issues than most businessmen in America. His work leveraging public/private partnerships was highlighted by President Obama during his first State of the Union Address in 2009 as the model for addressing social justice issues in urban America.

About The Lewis Institute

The Lewis Institute illuminates pathways for students, faculty, staff, foundations, and corporate partners seeking social innovation solutions. By drawing upon Babson's core methodology of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, we activate unexpected and fruitful collaborations and integrative designs for action. The result is business prosperity and societal improvement. We extend our impact through the Babson Social Innovation Lab, an action tank powered by Toyota, which incubates people and ideas in the world of the social innovation.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

