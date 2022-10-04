Baby Bath Products Market to record USD 1.95 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with Artsana Spa and Beiersdorf AG -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby bath products market size is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2025. The report identifies Artsana Spa, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience, Mothercare Plc, Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group as key players in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, successful business strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Bath Products Market

The market is driven by product portfolio extension and innovation. Vendors in the market are focusing on developing and launching new and innovative products to meet the evolving demands of customers. They are also focusing on differentiating their products from what pharmaceutical companies provide. This is increasing the use of innovative ingredients and technologies in the manufacture of baby bath products. This is increasing the prices of these bath products. These products are attracting the interest of consumers who are willing to pay more for innovative products. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global baby bath products market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in product penetration due to initiatives by governments and NGOs in developing markets is anticipated to further boost the growth of the baby bath products market.

However, the decline in the global birth rate is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Religious beliefs, economic structure, urbanization, and changes in lifestyle have significantly affected birth rates globally. This is evident in both developed and developing countries such as the US, the UK, France, China, India, and Brazil. In addition, the rising cost of having children and the increased availability of contraceptives have reduced the number of newborns globally. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major Baby Bath Products Manufacturing Companies:

Artsana Spa: The company offers baby shampoo, soap, bath foam, bath oil, and shower gel under the brand, Chicco.

Beiersdorf AG: The company offers baby bath products such as shampoo, mild shampoo, and oil through its brand, Nivea Baby.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.: The company offers a wide range of baby bath products under the product lines such as bubble bath, baby wash, cotton swabs, wipes, oil gel, baby bar, baby cologne, and shampoo.

Laboratoires Expanscience: The company offers baby bath products including, cleansing gel, cleansing oil, soap, bubble bath, cleansing milk, cleansing water, and others under the brand, Mustela.

Mothercare Plc: The company offers baby soaps and face wash, baby wipes and tissues, body wash, baby shampoo, and baby conditioner.

Pigeon Corp.: The company offers various baby bath products such as soap, shampoo, baby wash, and bathing bars under the brand, PIGEON.

Baby Bath Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Baby bath soaps and washes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby shampoos and conditioners - size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby bath accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025

The market observed the maximum demand for baby bath soaps and washes in 2021. The increasing brand awareness through different mediums such as the internet and the rising preference for natural and organic products are supporting the growth of the segment.

Baby Bath Products Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

32% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rise in the inclination of consumers toward online purchases, pure-play e-retailers, such as Amazon and eBay, an increase in awareness regarding baby hygiene products, and innovation and portfolio extension are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Related Reports:

Baby Bath Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana Spa, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience, Mothercare Plc, Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

