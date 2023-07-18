Baby Car Seat Market size to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026|ALPHA GROUP Co. Ltd., Artsana Spa, BabyStyle UK Ltd., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby car seat market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.31%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including ALPHA GROUP Co. Ltd., Artsana Spa, BabyStyle UK Ltd., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, BubbleBum UK Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, Life Fitness, Magna International Inc., Monahan Products LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Olon SpA, Peg Perego SpA, RECARO Holding GmbH, River Baby, Stokke AS, and ZhenJiang YKO Child Product Co. Ltd.

Baby car seat market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Baby Car Seat Market Driver-The increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations on child safety is a major factor driving the market growth. The increasing occurrence of road traffic injuries and accidents involving children has prompted governments to implement stricter safety regulations. Governments worldwide, including those in APAC, have established safety laws specifically for baby travel in motor vehicles. For instance, in Australia, car seat laws mandate the use of rear-facing baby car seats for families with a child under six months. Additionally, children aged six months to four years are required to use rear- or forward-facing baby car seats with harnesses. These regulations aim to ensure child safety during travel and are expected to promote the adoption and sales of baby car seats on a global scale.

Key Baby Car Seat Market Trend-The growing demand for smart baby car seats is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. In the global baby car seat market, vendors are increasingly prioritizing the development of app-enabled baby car seats. For example, GB, a brand under Goodbaby International, offers smart baby car seats with advanced features. These features include an electronic climatized control system, automatic power-folding, an anti-theft sensor, smartphone connectivity through software applications, and a remote security monitoring system. The inclusion of these features motivates vendors to offer such products, leading to increased sales and driving the growth of the global baby car seat market in the forecast period.

Key Baby Car Seat Market Challenge - The stringent regulations associated with the manufacturing of baby car seats will be a major challenge hindering the market growth. Manufacturers in the US baby car seat market are obligated to comply with specific safety requirements for baby products, including baby car seats. This involves conducting tests, obtaining necessary certifications, applying appropriate labeling, and including registration cards with all baby car seats. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has established various test methods to ensure the quality and safety of products designed for children, including baby car seats. For example, the safety standards outlined in 16 CFR Part 1219 address the prevention of injuries related to falls resulting from issues such as part failure, dislodgment, inadequate maintenance, or improper assembly of baby car seats. The insights provided in this baby car seat market analysis report cover additional upcoming trends and challenges that will significantly impact market growth. These actionable insights will assist companies in evaluating and devising growth strategies for the period between 2022 and 2026.

Baby Car Seat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALPHA GROUP Co. Ltd., Artsana Spa, BabyStyle UK Ltd., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, BubbleBum UK Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, Life Fitness, Magna International Inc., Monahan Products LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Olon SpA, Peg Perego SpA, RECARO Holding GmbH, River Baby, Stokke AS, and ZhenJiang YKO Child Product Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

