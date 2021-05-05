Baby Car Seat Market to grow by $ 1.68 Bn during 2021-2025 | APAC to Present Maximum Opportunities | Technavio
May 05, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global baby car seat market is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane SA, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased availability of customized baby car seats will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baby Car Seat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Baby Car Seat Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Infant Car Seats
- Convertible Car Seats
- Booster Car Seats
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41299
Baby Car Seat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the baby car seat market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane SA, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Baby Car Seat Market size
- Baby Car Seat Market trends
- Baby Car Seat Market industry analysis
Market trends such as an increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations on child safety is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors stringent regulations associated with manufacturing of baby car seats may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market - Global automotive ventilated seats market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Seats Market - Global automotive seats market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Baby Car Seat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby car seat market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby car seat market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby car seat market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby car seat market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Infant car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Convertible car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Booster car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- Britax Excelsior Ltd.
- Diono LLC
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Jane SA
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Nuna International BV
- RECARO Holding GmbH
- Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/baby-car-seat-market
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article