Baby Car Seat Market to grow by USD 1.68 Bn| 67% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

The availability of customized baby car seats will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this baby car seat market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Baby Car Seat Market: Segmentation

Baby Car Seat Market is segmented as below:

Product

Infant Car Seats



Convertible Car Seats



Booster Car Seats

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download sample report

Baby Car Seat Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby car seat market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies innovations in baby car seat products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby car seat market growth during the next few years.

Baby Car Seat Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Artsana Spa

Britax Excelsior Ltd.

Diono LLC

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Jane SA

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

RECARO Holding GmbH

Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Baby Car Seat Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby car seat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby car seat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby car seat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby car seat market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Bicycle Suspension System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Baby Car Seat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane SA, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Infant car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Infant car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Infant car seats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Convertible car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Convertible car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Convertible car seats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Booster car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Booster car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Booster car seats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Offline

6.2 Online

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Artsana Spa

11.4 Britax Excelsior Ltd.

11.5 Diono LLC

11.6 Dorel Industries Inc.

11.7 Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

11.8 Jane SA

11.9 Newell Brands Inc.

11.10 Nuna International BV

11.11 RECARO Holding GmbH

11.12 Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio