Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene Products: Global Markets

This report provides a detailed look at the global market for baby care and feminine hygiene products.This report highlights the current and future market potential of these products and provides an analysis of the marketâ€™s drivers, challenges and opportunities.







Revenues are divided by region, product type, nature, and distribution channel.For market estimates, historic data has been provided for 2019 and 2020, 2021 (as the base year), estimates for 2022, and forecasts through 2027.



The report also covers market share for major companies.It includes profiles of the major players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.



It also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report also discusses the principal distribution channel segments, namely supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores and pharmacies, online stores, and others.



The industry is driven by numerous factors such as increasing awareness regarding female hygiene, modification in purchasing preferences in the market, growing employed women population, and rising health problems that contribute to the market development in the forecasting period. In addition, the growing penetration of e-commerce, coupled with the increasing influence of social media, are acting as catalysts to accelerate the market around the world.



Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 12 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for baby care and feminine hygiene products

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for baby care and feminine hygiene products, growth driving factors, industry-specific challenges, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global baby care and feminine hygiene products market, and corresponding market share analysis by product nature, product type, distribution channel, and region

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global baby care and feminine hygiene products market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology updates, new product launches, supply chain analysis, and competitive environment of the leading market participants

- A look into the international safety regulations and guidelines for baby care and feminine hygiene products

- Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on global economy as well as womenâ€™s menstrual health

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the surging global demand for baby care and feminine hygiene products owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisition deals, and other market strategic advantages

- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark, Essity and Ontex



Summary:

Diapers for babies and feminine hygiene products for women are essential for maintaining hygiene and preventing infections.Personal hygiene is crucial during menstruation.



However, according to UNICEF, in 2020, only seven out of ten people in the world had access to basic hygiene services.Similarly, diapers are essential to keep babies happy and healthy.



Many organizations are working to promote hygiene-related awareness.Governments and organizations such as UNICEF and UNESCO, the World Bank, and WHO are working to make people aware to help eradicate taboos around menstruation.



These activities have helped grow female literacy rates in developing and undeveloped countries and have supported better feminine health. Effective policies encourage the eradication of taboos and stigmas while supporting broader campaigns to raise knowledge of menstruation health and sanitation. UNICEF is focusing on menstrual hygiene and health in its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The number of working women worldwide has increased the growth of the baby care and feminine hygiene products market.Rising literacy levels in developing countries such as India and other developed countries among females is expected to have a positive impact on the overall feminine and baby care health management market because greater literacy can lead to improved spending power and the adoption of feminine hygiene and baby care products.



As a result, rising female literacy is expected to help drive the baby care and feminine hygiene market.



Young women in developed and underdeveloped nations have recently received active education about feminine hygiene products from UNICEF and UNESCO.This has had a favorable effect on the management of feminine health.



Furthermore, efforts to reduce the social stigmas associated with menstruation have been undertaken in many areas through ongoing discussions about including feminine hygiene products in national healthcare programs and other government initiatives. This has boosted the usage of feminine hygiene products in developing and underdeveloped nations, pushing demand for these items.



The use of new materials and natural and biodegradable products is becoming a driver in the markets.The market is significantly defined by many recent developments in the area of sustainability.



New products include biodegradable items as well as organic tampons and pads.Eco-friendly goods are said to offer consumers several advantages.



One benefit is the absence of unnatural components that could harm the health and safety of the human body.New materials that can absorb quickly and offer dryness for an extended period are being used in diapers.



Moreover, diapers and sanitary pads for night and day use are also different; for instance, these products for night use have an extra layer of absorbent material as they are worn for a longer time compared to products meant for use during the day. Manufacturers are focusing on the production of natural and biodegradable products Using plant-based ingredients such as ethanol instead of non-renewable petroleum. These natural products will help lead to market growth during the forecast period.



The global baby care and feminine hygiene products market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027. The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson, Essity and Ontex.



