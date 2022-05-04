Baby Care Products Market in India: 7.70% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Research Insights Highlight Increase in Internet Penetration and the Online Availability of Baby Care Products as Key Driver | Technavio

In-Scope:

Baby food:

The baby care products market share growth in India by the baby food segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes both supplementary foods, such as fruit- and vegetable-based baby food, and infant formula. The demand for baby food is rising in India, owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming food products that have fewer pesticide residues. Growing parental concerns regarding the safety of food products consumed by children are further propelling the demand for nutritious baby food products.

Out-of-Scope:

Baby diaper



Baby apparel



Others

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Baby Care Products Market in India includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (baby food, baby diaper, baby apparel, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (baby food, baby diaper, baby apparel, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online) Key Companies- Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others

Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others Driver- Increase in Internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products to drive the market.

Increase in Internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products to drive the market. Challenge- Declining birth rate and fertility rate to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Baby Care Products Market in India

Vendor Insights-

The baby care products market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as building brands and brand equity to compete in the market.

Bio Veda Action Research Co.- The company offers baby products such as BIO MORNING NECTOR DISNEY MICKEY LOTION 190ML, BIO HONEY SUNSHINE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (PRINCESS), BIO HONEY SHAKE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (CARS) and others.

The company offers baby products such as BIO MORNING NECTOR DISNEY MICKEY LOTION 190ML, BIO HONEY SUNSHINE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (PRINCESS), BIO HONEY SHAKE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (CARS) and others. Johnson & Johnson- The company offers baby care products such as JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, and others.

The company offers baby care products such as JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, and others. Kimberly-Clark Corp.- The company offers baby products in India under the brands Huggies.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Baby Care Products Market in India Driver :

Increase in Internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products:

The increased Internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and the rise in the use of e-banking systems will aid the sales of baby care products through the online channel in India. Consumers prefer the convenience of online shopping instead of visiting physical stores, owing to their hectic lifestyles. As consumers slowly become comfortable with electronic cash, the use of mobile wallets is expected to grow in the future. The rise of online sales through mobile devices will act as a key market driver during the forecast period.

Baby Care Products Market in India Challenge:

Declining birth rate and fertility rate:

Demand for baby food products is directly correlated with the birth rate. Growth in the birth rate is expected to increase the demand for different types of baby food products. However, the birth rate in India has been significantly declining for the past few years, despite the decline in infant mortality rates. This declining birth rate is a result of many factors, which include fewer deaths in childhood, greater access to and use of contraception, and the increasing number of women joining the workforce. The rapid growth of urbanization, increasing awareness about family planning, and changing lifestyles are the major factors reducing fertility rates in the country.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Baby Bottles Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The baby bottles market has the potential to grow by USD 569.06 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Baby Diaper Pails Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The baby diaper pails market has the potential to grow by $ 162.24 mn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Baby Care Products Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 26.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.70 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.

Mothercare IN Ltd.

Nestle SA

Pigeon Corp.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio