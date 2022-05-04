Baby Care Products Market in India: 7.70% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Research Insights Highlight Increase in Internet Penetration and the Online Availability of Baby Care Products as Key Driver | Technavio

May 04, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Care Products Market Share in India is expected to increase by USD 26.35 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 11%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Baby food:
The baby care products market share growth in India by the baby food segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes both supplementary foods, such as fruit- and vegetable-based baby food, and infant formula. The demand for baby food is rising in India, owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming food products that have fewer pesticide residues. Growing parental concerns regarding the safety of food products consumed by children are further propelling the demand for nutritious baby food products.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Baby diaper
- Baby apparel
- Others
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Baby Care Products Market in India includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (baby food, baby diaper, baby apparel, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)
- Key Companies- Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others
- Driver- Increase in Internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products to drive the market.
- Challenge- Declining birth rate and fertility rate to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The baby care products market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as building brands and brand equity to compete in the market.
- Bio Veda Action Research Co.- The company offers baby products such as BIO MORNING NECTOR DISNEY MICKEY LOTION 190ML, BIO HONEY SUNSHINE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (PRINCESS), BIO HONEY SHAKE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (CARS) and others.
- Johnson & Johnson- The company offers baby care products such as JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, JOHNSON'S cottontouch newborn cream, and others.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.- The company offers baby products in India under the brands Huggies.
- Baby Care Products Market in India Driver:
- Increase in Internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products:
The increased Internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and the rise in the use of e-banking systems will aid the sales of baby care products through the online channel in India. Consumers prefer the convenience of online shopping instead of visiting physical stores, owing to their hectic lifestyles. As consumers slowly become comfortable with electronic cash, the use of mobile wallets is expected to grow in the future. The rise of online sales through mobile devices will act as a key market driver during the forecast period.
- Baby Care Products Market in India Challenge:
- Declining birth rate and fertility rate:
Demand for baby food products is directly correlated with the birth rate. Growth in the birth rate is expected to increase the demand for different types of baby food products. However, the birth rate in India has been significantly declining for the past few years, despite the decline in infant mortality rates. This declining birth rate is a result of many factors, which include fewer deaths in childhood, greater access to and use of contraception, and the increasing number of women joining the workforce. The rapid growth of urbanization, increasing awareness about family planning, and changing lifestyles are the major factors reducing fertility rates in the country.
|
Baby Care Products Market in India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 26.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.70
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bio Veda Action Research Co.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.
- Mothercare IN Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Pigeon Corp.
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
