Baby Care Products Market Size Worth $25.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby care products market size is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The shifting consumer preferences toward high-quality and clean-label baby care products are likely to fuel the market growth. The demand for baby care products has been on the rise due to the evolving preferences for premium and specialized baby care products for grooming infants.

Key Insights & FIndings:

The Asia Pacific merged as the dominant regional market in 2020. The increasing penetration of international brands such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and Kimberly-Clark owing to the rising demand for premium and high-quality baby care products is driving the market in the region

By product, the baby skin care segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing popularity of baby moisturizers containing cocoa butter, aloevera, and coconut oils due to their benefits offered to the infant's delicate skin

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to a shift in consumers' shopping behavior, increased brand accessibility, and growing level of comfort associated with online shopping

Rising concerns related to baby skin conditions such as skin irritation, redness, and diaper rashes are driving the popularity of chemical and synthetic-free baby care products. The shifting focus towards cruelty-free and minimal ingredients-based products owing to the increasing concerns related to waste disposal is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The baby toiletries/hair care product segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Organic shampoos and conditioners are an emerging trend in the market as they are known for their anti-bacterial properties and contain herbal ingredients, such as aloevera and essential oils. The increasing participation of women in the workforce, growing independence, and spending capacity are impacting the market growth positively.

The hypermarket and supermarket distribution channels held the largest revenue share in 2020. These stores provide dedicated shelf spaces that offer a range of baby care products. The increase in the penetration of major supermarkets and hypermarkets across the globe is gaining traction among the consumers and compelling them to purchase baby care products, which is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The market is consolidated with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby care products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Care Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Baby Skin Care



Baby Moisturizer





Baby Face Cream





Baby Massage Oil





Baby Powder





Diaper Rash Cream



Baby Toiletries/Hair Care



Shampoo





Conditioner





Hair Oil





Baby Body Wash





Baby Wipes

Baby Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Pharmacy & Drugstores



Specialty Stores



Online



Others

Baby Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Baby Care Products Market

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble (P & G)

Kimberly-Clark (KCWW)

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Citta World

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Beiersdorf

California Baby

Unilever

