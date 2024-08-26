Baby Carrier Market to Grow by USD 168.3 Million (2024-2028) Driven by Innovation and Premium Products, How AI is Transforming the Market Landscape, Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby carrier market size is estimated to grow by USD 168.3 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period. Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of innovative baby carriers. However, limited life cycle of baby carriers poses a challenge. Key market players include Artsana Spa, Baby K tan LLC, BabyBjorn AB, Beachfront Baby LLC, Bitybean LLC, Blue Box, Boba Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Kol Kol, L echarpe Porte-bonheur Inc., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, Mothers Lounge LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Soul Slings, Tetra Clothing, The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and Twingo LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global baby carrier market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Baby Carrier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 168.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby K tan LLC, BabyBjorn AB, Beachfront Baby LLC, Bitybean LLC, Blue Box, Boba Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Kol Kol, L echarpe Porte-bonheur Inc., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, Mothers Lounge LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Soul Slings, Tetra Clothing, The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and Twingo LLC

Market Driver

In the global baby carrier market, vendors have introduced technologically advanced and innovative products to distinguish themselves from competitors. For instance, Ergobaby offers the Ergobaby Adapt Baby Carrier, featuring adjustable and easy-to-use design, crossable shoulder straps, machine washability, and three carry positions - front-inward, hip, and back carry. Britax provides a versatile baby carrier with adjustable positions: inward-facing with removable infant insert, inward-facing without an insert, and outward-facing without an insert. Britax also offers infant and seat extender inserts for broader seating positions. Vendors like BabyBjorn have introduced smart connectivity in baby carriers, such as the first smart baby carrier with eTextile sensors that send infant vital data to parents' smartphones and a mobile app for personalized care suggestions. These advanced technologies will boost baby carrier sales during the forecast period.

The baby carrier market is thriving with trends such as fashion-forward designs and customizable options. Social media influencers are promoting wearable carriers, including slings, backpack, buckled, and wrap carriers. Sling carriers like ring slings and pouch slings offer convenience for parents handling household chores. Safety is a top priority, with ergonomic designs ensuring baby comfort and safety. Nuclear households and working mothers are driving consumer expenditure in the baby care products sector. The e-commerce sector caters to this demand with crossable shoulder straps, stretchy wraps, woven wraps, and Aerial Buckle Carriers. Health-conscious parents seek baby carriers with lumbar support systems, making it a growing market.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The baby carrier market faces challenges due to the short lifespan of these products. As babies grow, they require carriers with different weight capacities and sizes. Established brand carriers can be expensive, making it a costly investment for parents who need to frequently purchase new carriers. Safety concerns also arise when using inappropriate carriers for a baby's weight. Consequently, many parents view baby carriers as an unnecessary expense, particularly in the premium segment, leading to negative growth during the forecast period.

The baby carrier market caters to parents seeking hands-free convenience for their babies. Products include wearable carriers like wraps, slings, and ergonomic designs such as Aerial Buckle Carriers and Soft Structured Carriers. Parents prioritize baby comfort and safety, with features like lumbar support systems, waist belts, and shoulder straps. Consumer expenditure on baby care products continues to grow, driven by health-conscious parents. Ergonomic designs, infant safety, durability, and comfort are key considerations. Pediatricians endorse babywearing for emotional and physical development. Channels include offline retail stores, social media, parenting blogs, and celebrity endorsements. Challenges include ensuring self-comfort, security, mobility, and eco-friendly materials. Competition comes from prams and strollers, but carriers offer unique benefits. Market segments include Backpack carriers, Hip seat carriers, Mei-Tai carriers, and the Online Retail segment.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This baby carrier market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Channel 1.1 Online

1.2 Offline Product 2.1 Buckled baby carrier

2.2 Baby wrap carrier

2.3 Baby sling carrier Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Online- The Baby Carrier market is thriving with numerous companies producing high-quality products. These carriers offer convenience for parents, allowing them to keep their babies close while on the move. They come in various designs, including ergonomic and structured models, catering to different parental preferences. Brands focus on safety, comfort, and ease of use to meet the growing demand for baby carriers. Consumers value these products for their versatility and the bonding experience they provide.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Baby Carrier Market caters to the needs of parents who seek to keep their babies close while managing daily tasks. Wearable carriers, including baby holders, wraps, and slings, offer ergonomic designs that prioritize baby comfort and safety. These carriers come in various types such as slings, backpacks, and buckled or baby wrap carriers. The market prioritizes durability and comfort for both parent and baby, ensuring self-comfort and security. Nuclear households and working mothers particularly benefit from these mobility-enhancing, hands-free options. The e-commerce sector plays a significant role in the market's growth, making these essential baby items easily accessible to parents.

Market Research Overview

The Baby Carrier Market caters to the needs of Parents who prioritize their Baby's comfort and safety while multitasking. Wearable carriers, including baby holders, wraps, slings, and ergonomic designs, offer Infant safety, mobility, and hands-free convenience. These carriers come in various types like Aerial Buckle Carriers, Soft Structure Carriers, Hip Seat Carriers, Mei-Tai carriers, and Backpack carriers. Consumer expenditure on Baby care products continues to rise as Health-conscious parents seek ways to ensure their Baby's development, both emotional and physical. Ergonomic designs prioritize Baby comfort, while durability and self-comfort features ensure Parents' comfort. Infant safety, mobility, and security are essential considerations in the Baby Carrier Market. Pediatricians recommend Babywearing for its numerous benefits, including improved bonding and developmental advantages. The Baby Carrier Market encompasses various segments, including Offline Retail Stores and the Online Retail segment. Eco-friendly materials, fashion-forward designs, and customizable options cater to diverse consumer preferences. Social media, parenting blogs, Celebrities, and Influencers influence consumer choices. Crossable shoulder straps, Stretchy wraps, Woven wraps, Ring slings, and Pouch slings offer varying weight-holding capacities and ease of use. Nuclear households, Working mothers, and Household chores drive demand for Baby carriers. The E-commerce sector's growth further expands market reach, providing easy access to a wide range of Baby Carrier options.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Channel

Online



Offline

Product

Buckled Baby Carrier



Baby Wrap Carrier



Baby Sling Carrier

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio