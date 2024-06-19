Baby Clothing Market size is set to grow by USD 33.8 billion from 2024-2028, rising awareness regarding safety and comfort of the baby to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby clothing market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding safety and comfort of the baby is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of biosensors based baby apparels. However, leasing practice of baby products poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Carters Inc., Cotton on group, Gerber Childrenswear, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global baby clothing market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Outerwear and Underwear), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Carters Inc., Cotton on group, Gerber Childrenswear, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The baby clothing market has experienced significant growth due to the innovation of smart apparel. Biosensors in baby clothes detect infant movements and transmit data to parents' smartphones for monitoring. In 2021, Nanit introduced wireless pajamas for tracking breathing and sleep patterns. Customized patterns and alert settings are available. Brands also offer wearable smart buttons that monitor breathing, movement, position, and temperature. These technological advancements will continue driving growth in the global baby clothing market.

The baby clothing market is experiencing significant growth, with parents showing a strong interest in modern and innovative designs. Socks, shoes, and underwear are popular items, as are clothes made from comfortable and breathable materials like cotton. Parents are also investing in smart clothing, such as temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking garments. Clothing with fun prints and patterns, like animals and cartoon characters, are trending. Additionally, parents are seeking convenient and practical designs, such as easy-on and off clothes and adjustable sizes. Overall, the baby clothing market is a thriving industry, catering to the needs and preferences of parents and children alike.

Market Challenges

The baby clothing market is experiencing a shift due to the increasing popularity of renting or leasing baby apparel. Parents are contributing to a reduced environmental impact by renting clothes instead of buying new ones. This trend is driven by the awareness of the fashion industry's significant contribution to global greenhouse-gas emissions. Additionally, the decline in disposable incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic has led consumers to seek affordable options, further fueling the demand for secondhand baby clothing. As a result, the growth of the global baby clothing market may be adversely affected during the forecast period.

The baby clothing market faces several challenges in the current business environment. Key trends include increasing consumer preferences for organic and eco-friendly materials, such as cotton and natural fibers. However, sourcing these materials can be difficult and costly. Additionally, competition is fierce, with many players vying for market share. Consumers also demand variety and affordability, requiring companies to offer a wide range of styles, sizes, and prices. Furthermore, keeping up with the latest fashion trends is essential to remain competitive. Lastly, ensuring product safety and compliance with regulations is a significant challenge. Overall, the baby clothing market requires a strategic approach to address these challenges and succeed in the industry.

Segment Overview

This baby clothing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Outerwear

1.2 Underwear Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Outerwear- The baby clothing market is led by the outerwear segment, which is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Outerwear includes dresses, pajamas, bodysuits, socks, cardigans, sweatshirts, and others. Parents prioritize stylish apparel for their infants and toddlers due to social media influence and changing trends. Exhibitions, such as the World of Childhood EXPO 2023, further boost demand for outerwear. Vendors, including H&M, introduce unique collections to attract customers and drive market growth.

Research Analysis

In the contemporary children-wear industry, modern-age parents are increasingly turning to online shopping platforms for convenient and sustainable clothing options. Sustainable clothing, such as organic cotton, is a popular choice due to its eco-friendly production and soft texture. Smart baby apparel, including breathing wear, is also gaining traction for its innovative design and functionality. Infant mortality rates have been a significant concern, leading to increased awareness and demand for safe and comfortable baby clothing. In-vitro fertilization and surrogacy have expanded the market for baby dressing, with a diverse range of top wear, bottom wear, and outerwear available in various cotton and wool variants. Baby apparel comes in numerous styles and designs, from nightwear and socks to tights and innerwear. Social media websites have become essential marketing tools for brands, showcasing kids' fashion shows and the latest trends in baby apparel. Silk is another luxurious fabric used in baby clothing for its breathability and elegance.

Market Research Overview

The baby clothing market is a significant sector within the larger apparel industry, characterized by its unique requirements and trends. Infants and toddlers demand gentle, comfortable, and stylish clothing suitable for their delicate skin and active lifestyles. Sustainability and eco-friendliness are increasingly important considerations, with many parents opting for organic cotton, bamboo, and other natural materials. Parents also prioritize convenience, seeking out clothing with easy-to-use fasteners and flexible designs. Seasonal trends and cultural influences shape the market, with popular items including bibs, rompers, onesies, and sleepwear. The market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing global birth rate and rising disposable income.

