Baby Clothing Market size to be Worth USD 63.14 Billion | Market Share, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby clothing market is poised to grow by USD 63.14 billion during 2020-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carters Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths are some of the major market participants.
The rising awareness regarding the safety and comfort of the baby will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Outerwear
- Underwear
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for baby clothing in APAC. The increasing demand for fancy apparel will facilitate the baby clothing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Baby Clothing Market report covers the following areas:
- Baby Clothing Market size
- Baby Clothing Market trends
- Baby Clothing Market analysis
- Baby Clothing Market segmentation
- Baby Clothing Market vendors
This study identifies increasing demand for fancy apparel positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.
Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Baby Clothing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Baby Clothing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby clothing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby clothing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby clothing market vendors
|
Baby Clothing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 63.14 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carters Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Outerwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Underwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Carters Inc.
- H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- NG Apparels
- Nike Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Royal Apparel
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Truworths
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
