Baby clothing market size to grow by USD 30.62 billion: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby clothing market has been categorized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of apparel and accessories.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Competitive analysis

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Scope

The baby clothing market report covers the following areas:

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Vendor landscape

The global baby clothing market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Some of the key vendors are dominating the market, with their wide range of product lines and popular fashion brands. Vendors operating in the global baby clothing market compete on different factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies incorporate different strategies to increase their shares in the global market. The expansion of product lines provides an opportunity for the leading players to maintain their dominance.

adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths are among some of the major market participants.

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Outerwear



Underwear

The outerwear segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Outerwear baby clothing is further segmented into dresses, pyjamas, bodysuits, socks, cardigans, sweatshirts, and others. Among these, bottom-wear products such as trousers and leggings hold a higher share, as they are available as unisex products, which has increased their demand.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key markets for baby clothing in APAC. The growth of the market in these countries will be driven by factors such as the rising birth rates and changing lifestyles of the population. In addition, the rising disposable incomes of consumers in these economies are influencing consumers to purchase premium baby clothing products.

What are the key data covered in this baby clothing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby clothing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby clothing market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby clothing market vendors

Baby Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

