Baby Cribs and Cots Market 2026, Rise In Disposable Income and Growing Urbanization to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 09, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Cribs and Cots Market size is expected to grow by USD 979.24 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in disposable income and growing urbanization, increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby products, and innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, an increase in the availability of counterfeit products, safety regulations regarding baby cribs and cots, and low affordability of cribs and cots by low-income parents will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
- Type
- Traditional Cribs And Cots
- Contemporary Cribs And Cots
- Modern Cribs And Cots
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our baby cribs and cots market report covers the following areas:
- Baby Cribs and Cots Market size
- Baby Cribs and Cots Market trends
- Baby Cribs and Cots Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emerging demand for eco-friendly baby cribs and cots as one of the prime reasons driving the baby cribs and cots market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Baby Cribs and Cots Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Baby Cribs and Cots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- American Eco Furniture LLC
- Amish Furniture Factory
- Arms Reach Concepts Inc.
- Artsana Spa
- BabyBjorn
- Delta Children Products Corp.
- Dream On Me Inc.
- East Coast Group Ltd.
- Fosun International Ltd.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby cribs and cots market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby cribs and cots market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby cribs and cots market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby cribs and cots market vendors
Related Reports:
Portable Beds Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable beds market share is expected to increase by USD 2.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77%.
Upholstered Furniture Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The upholstered furniture market share is expected to increase by USD 15.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%.
|
Baby Cribs And Cots Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 979.24 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.36
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Eco Furniture LLC, Amish Furniture Factory, Arms Reach Concepts Inc., Artsana Spa, BabyBjorn, Delta Children Products Corp., Dream On Me Inc., East Coast Group Ltd., Fosun International Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Mamas and Papas Ltd., Me N Moms Pvt Ltd., Million Dollar Baby Co., Mocka Products Pty Ltd., Natart Juvenile Inc., Sorelle Furniture, Stokke AS, Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc., and Troll Nursery
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 5.3 Convertible cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Convertible cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Convertible cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Convertible cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Convertible cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Standard cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Standard cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Standard cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Standard cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Standard cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Potable cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Potable cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Potable cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Potable cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Potable cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Traditional cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Traditional cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Traditional cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Traditional cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Traditional cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Contemporary cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Contemporary cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Contemporary cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Contemporary cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Contemporary cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Modern cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Modern cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Modern cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Modern cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Modern cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 American Eco Furniture LLC
- Exhibit 119: American Eco Furniture LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 120: American Eco Furniture LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: American Eco Furniture LLC - Key offerings
- 11.4 BabyBjorn
- Exhibit 122: BabyBjorn - Overview
- Exhibit 123: BabyBjorn - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: BabyBjorn - Key offerings
- 11.5 Delta Children Products Corp.
- Exhibit 125: Delta Children Products Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Delta Children Products Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Delta Children Products Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Dream On Me Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Dream On Me Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Dream On Me Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Dream On Me Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 East Coast Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: East Coast Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: East Coast Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: East Coast Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Fosun International Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: Fosun International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Fosun International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Fosun International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Fosun International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Natart Juvenile Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Natart Juvenile Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Natart Juvenile Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Natart Juvenile Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 151: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 152: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 153: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 154: Research methodology
- Exhibit 155: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 156: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 157: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article