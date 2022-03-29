Baby Cribs Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 4,778 Mn by 2032, expanding at a Healthy 6.50% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032), Says FMI

Baby Cribs Market By Product Type (Standard, Portable, Convertible, Bassinet, Travel), Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Wood), Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium), Sales Channel (Wholesalers, Hypermarkets, Multi-Brand Stores) & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby cribs market size is expected to reach ~US$ 4,778 Mn by the end of 2032. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at a CAGR of ~6.50% between 2022 and 2032.

Attribute Details Baby Cribs Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 2,394.1 Mn Baby Cribs Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2,547 Mn Baby Cribs Market Size Value in 2032 US$ 4,778 Mn Baby Cribs Market Historical CAGR (2015-2021) 5.30% Baby Cribs Market CAGR (2022-2032) 6.50%

According to the report, rise in birth rates in developing countries and rapidly growing demand for baby safety products drives demand for baby cribs across the globe. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

It includes in-depth insights into the baby cribs market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the baby cribs market was at ~US$ 1,351.8 Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report's forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

in 2019. Through the course of the report's forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth. Regionally, North America dominates the baby cribs market globally attributed to increasing number of nuclear families led to expanding demand for baby safety products, as parents are now becoming more concerned about keeping baby alone on the bed.

dominates the baby cribs market globally attributed to increasing number of nuclear families led to expanding demand for baby safety products, as parents are now becoming more concerned about keeping baby alone on the bed. East Asia emerges as one of key markets owing to rise in per capita spending on baby care products such as monitors, strollers, cribs, and cots coupled with accelerating demand for eco-friendly products in the region.

emerges as one of key markets owing to rise in per capita spending on baby care products such as monitors, strollers, cribs, and cots coupled with accelerating demand for eco-friendly products in the region. Rapidly growing online retailers' sales channel is expected to boost the sales of baby cribs over the forecast period.

Companies in the market are evaluating consumer purchase pattern to understand the growing baby furniture trend. The company's focus remains on introducing multi-purpose baby cribs that come environmental friendly features.

Rise in Demand for Multifunctional Baby Cribs among Consumers

Based on the product type, the convertible is expected to be the most attractive segment in the baby cribs market over the forecast period. Convertible type of baby cribs are mostly preferred by consumers as that are cost effective, high durability, and can be easily detachable bed rails is the primary factor expected to exhibit a significant growth in the global baby cribs market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, advantages associated with baby cribs such as safety, comfort accommodation, peaceful sleep, and most important consumers are seeking for baby cribs designed that can be expand as the baby grows propel the global baby cribs market for further growth. However, multifunctional baby cribs segment is expected to expand at higher CAGR during the forecast, as these type of baby cribs are designed with all the necessary and improved features such as built-in drawers as well as changing area.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the baby cribs market are Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Delta Enterprise Corp., Silver Cross, Artsana S.p.A., Fisher-Price Inc., Graco, Inc., Arm's Reach Concepts, Inc., Million Dollar Baby Co., Dream On Me, Inc., Storkcraft, Sorelle Furniture, BabyBjorn, Chicco, Natart Juvenile, Inc., Baby's Dream Furniture Inc., East Coast Nursery Ltd., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., DaVinci Baby, Mamas & Papas, Bababou, Me n Moms, Stokke AS, and others. These manufacturers are investing significantly on research and development activities to achieve various certifications and introduce environmental friendly products to meet growing consumer requirements for sustainable materials such as non-toxic paints used in developing baby cribs.

Moreover, expanding domestic distribution channel, strategic partnership, acquiring small scale companies, innovative marketing strategies, celebrity endowment, and enter into online platform remains the most popular strategy among the prominent players in the market. Companies intend to expand their geographical footprint through collaborating with local players.

In 2018, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. was recognized with The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) awards for four different innovations.

In 2018, Bababou introduced Hugg Co-sleeping baby crib in Ireland . The company's Hugg Co. sleeper baby bed is an organic, sustainable baby crib which was recognized with various awards such as Junior Design Awards for the best Co-sleeping Cot/Crib/ Pod/Bassinet Design.

Baby Cribs Market by Category

Product:

Standard

Portable

Convertible

Bassinet

Travel

Multifunctional

Others

Price Range:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Material:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Others

Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Mono Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Drug Stores

Other Sales Channels

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the current worth of the baby cribs?

What was the sales of baby cribs between 2015 and 2021?

What is a key trend shaping the growth of the baby cribs market?

Which are the most prominent regions leading the baby cribs market?

What was the demand outlook for baby cribs market in Japan ?

