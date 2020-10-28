Baby Day, a Free Statewide Educational Event for Babies, Toddlers, and their Families, Goes Virtual in 2021

First3Years established Baby Day in 2019, and in the years past, the one-day celebration attracted thousands of families to partner locations across Texas, connecting them to in-person experiences that promote family bonding, emotional connections, and early brain development. In anticipation of the coronavirus pandemic continuing through 2021, Baby Day is bringing its community and resources directly into homes. The virtual platform will help broaden the program's reach and create a long-term impact – improving the future health, social skills, and success of young children all the way through adulthood.

"This year has presented a number of new challenges and stresses for parents and caregivers with very young children," said Sadie Funk, CEO of First3Years. "Moving Baby Day online presents this unique opportunity for us to bring the best and brightest early learning professionals and experiences into homes and child care centers anywhere in Texas. Working closely together with our community of partners, we are developing a full week of virtual fun and play experiences for parents to join from any device and location with their children."

From the earliest moments of life, the brain is developing at a remarkably rapid pace. Everyday interactions and experiences, along with responsive and nurturing care, shapes a child's lifelong potential. Research shows that 60 percent of a baby's energy is spent growing their brains, and by age three, the brain will reach 85 percent of its adult volume. Baby Day celebrates this incredible growth period by providing families resources and guidance to encourage positive development and growth.

Registration for Baby Day 2021 is now open: https://babyday.us/ .

Participants who reside in Texas will receive a free Baby Day educational package tailored to each age group containing development tools to help children participate in the event from home.

About Baby Day and First3Years

Baby Day is the only statewide celebration of the first three years of life, a day established to celebrate the excitement and opportunity of our youngest Texans. Behind the Baby Day vision stands First3Years, the statewide non-profit organization whose mission is to educate, advocate, and collaborate to advance the healthy development of infants, toddlers, and their families. Each year, First3Years partners with like-minded organizations across the state to host a day of bonding and delight between caregivers and children. Baby Day activities range from infant yoga to music classes to dancing, curated art, storytime and more. Baby Day 2021 will take place online from February 7-13, 2021, with an estimated turnout of more than 6,500 adults and children.

