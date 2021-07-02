Baby Diapers Market Featuring Domtar Corp. and Essity Aktiebolag (publ) | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Baby Diapers Market Analysis Report by Product (Disposable, Training, Swim pants, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail stores and Online channels), Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the shift toward natural and organic products. In addition, the increasing focus on steps to improve product features is anticipated to boost the growth of the baby diapers market.

The skin of newborns is delicate and more prone to skin irritation and rashes. In addition, the growing concerns of health and the wellbeing of babies are driving parents to prefer natural and organic baby products such as diapers, soaps, shampoos, and others. This is encouraging vendors in the market to introduce a wide range of products, including baby diapers that are gentle and safe on the skin of newborns. Thus, the shift toward the use of natural and organic products is expected to fuel the growth of the global baby diapers market during the forecast period.

Major Five Baby Diapers Companies:

Domtar Corp.

The company offers baby diapers under the brand name Lighthouse Fluff Pulp.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

The company offers baby diapers under the brand name Libero.

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

The company offers baby diapers under the brand name Cuties.

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

The company offers Anerle baby diapers for baby diapers.

Kao Corp.

The company offers baby diapers under the brand name Merries.

Baby Diapers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Disposable - size and forecast 2020-2025

Training - size and forecast 2020-2025

Swim pants - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby Diapers Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Retail stores - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online channels - size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby Diapers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Baby Wipes Market – Global baby wipes market is segmented by technology (spunlace technology, airlaid technology, coform technology, needle punch technology, and other technologies), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Organic Baby Food Market – Global organic baby food market is segmented by product (organic prepared, organic infant formula, organic dried, and organic other), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online).

