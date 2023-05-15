Baby Diapers Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing emphasis on creative marketing strategies is expected to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby diapers market is estimated to grow by USD 21.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (disposable, training, swim pants, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the disposable segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Owing to their convenience and hygienic qualities, disposable baby diapers are among the best-selling product categories in the market for baby hygiene products. Many customers choose to use disposable baby diapers as a result of the rise in dual-income households and growing awareness of the importance of maintaining babies' hygiene. The growing number of nuclear and single-parent families and families with two working parents notably drive the market growth. Growing urbanization and related lifestyle changes lead to an increase in the number of nuclear and single-parent families as well as households where both parents are employed. Download a sample report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Diapers Market 2023-2027

Baby Diapers Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Cotton Babies Inc., Domtar Corp., Drylock Technologies NV, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hayat Kimya San AS, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Moo Moo Kow, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Parents Favorite and Eastrock LLC, Pigeon Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., The Natural Baby Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Koninklijke Philips NV, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Disposable, Training, Swim pants, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Baby diapers market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Cotton Babies Inc., Domtar Corp., Drylock Technologies NV, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hayat Kimya San AS, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Moo Moo Kow, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Parents Favorite and Eastrock LLC, Pigeon Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., The Natural Baby Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Baby Diapers Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Increasing emphasis on creative marketing strategies is an emerging trend in the baby diapers market growth. Manufacturers of a wide range of baby health and personal care items, which includes diapers, are focusing on creative marketing strategies to draw customers to their goods. To draw in more customers, manufacturers specifically emphasize the advantages of accurate product labeling and information about the various advantages of using baby care on the product package. Hence, such trends influence the growth of the baby diapers market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Low penetration of baby diapers among mass-market consumers is a major challenge that may hinder the market growth. Owing to the fluctuating costs of the raw materials used to manufacture diapers, market competitors raised the price of baby diapers over the past few years. Resultantly, the vast majority of people living in poverty cannot afford diapers. Moreover, families who fall under the low-income category can receive diapers from the NDBN in the US. Hence, the fluctuating prices of raw materials paired with the low penetration challenge the growth of the baby diapers market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

The baby diapers market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Baby Diapers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby diapers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby diapers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby diapers market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby diapers market vendors

The baby powder market size is expected to increase by USD 357.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers baby powder market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for organic baby powders is notably driving the baby powder market growth.

The frozen baby food market size is expected to increase to USD 8.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the frozen baby food market segmentation by product (frozen ready meals, frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen meat, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in the working women population is notably driving the frozen baby food market growth.

Baby Diapers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.17 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cotton Babies Inc., Domtar Corp., Drylock Technologies NV, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hayat Kimya San AS, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Moo Moo Kow, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Ontex BV, Parents Favorite and Eastrock LLC, Pigeon Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., The Natural Baby Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Koninklijke Philips NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

