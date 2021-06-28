Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report 2021: A $42.7 Billion Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby food and infant formula market reached a value of US$ 42.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global baby food and infant formula market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Over the years, parents have shifted to packaged foods owing to the convenience and better nutrition offered by these products.



Parents nowadays are becoming more aware of the impact of right nutrition on the child's overall growth and development. As a result, they are shifting toward baby food and infant formula products that are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates. These products are mostly available in the powdered form, which can be mixed with water or milk.

Apart from this, due to the increasing consciousness among consumers, manufacturers are introducing organic, premium and minimally-processed baby food and infant formula variants to increase their sales. Furthermore, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is also boosting the sales of these products since it enhances the consumers' convenience as compared to the conventional retail formats.



Breakup by Type:

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Other Baby Food

Milk formula, also known as infant formula, represents the most preferred product type.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the majority of the total market share.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific currently represents the largest market, owing to a large population in the region.

On assessing the import and export scenario of the market, it has been found that China and the Netherlands are the biggest importer and exporter, respectively.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

Abbott Nutrition

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Kraft Heinz Company

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby food and infant formula market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby food and infant formula market?

What are the key regions in the market?

Which are the popular product types in the market?

What are the major distribution channels in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What are the import and export trends of the market?

What is the structure of the global baby food and infant formula market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby food and infant formula market?

How are baby food and infant formula manufactured?

