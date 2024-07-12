Baby Food and Infant Formula Market size is set to grow by USD 39.99 billion from 2024-2028, New product launches boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby food and infant formula market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.56% during the forecast period. New product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for organic baby food products. However, increasing number of product recalls poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., Beingmate Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., GreenSpace Brands Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hero AG, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and The Kraft Heinz Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global baby food and infant formula market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 39995.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries India, Japan, China, Germany, and US Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., Beingmate Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., GreenSpace Brands Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hero AG, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market Driver

ai_trending_factor_new

ai_trending_factor

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

ai_dominating_segment_factor_new

ai_dominating_segment_factor

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This baby food and infant formula market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Infant formula

1.2 Baby food Type 2.1 Milk formula

2.2 Dried baby food

2.3 Prepared baby food

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Infant formula- The baby food and infant formula market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising working mother population and the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Baby food manufacturers are responding to these changing demographics and lifestyles by offering convenience-oriented products, such as e-commerce options, organic baby food, and instant baby cereals. However, the production of these products involves complex processes, including milk production, stringent regulations for food safety, and the addition of additional nutrients. Middle-class families, particularly those affected by rapid urbanization, are increasingly relying on infant formula and dried baby food for their infants' nutrition. Brands like Timios, Danone, Reckitt, and start-ups such as Sugarlogix are catering to this demand with a focus on hygiene, nutritional value, and flavor variety. However, the production of these products comes with challenges, including low wages for laborers and the stress of meeting production deadlines. Lockdown measures and the need for longer shelf life have led to innovations like freeze-dried finger foods and teething biscuits. While these products offer convenience, they also raise concerns about the potential impact on infant health. Pregnant women and new mothers must make informed decisions about the products they feed their infants, considering the premium amounts they pay for these products. The Catalyst Organization and the labor force are advocating for transparency and accountability in the production and distribution of these essential products.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Baby Food and Infant Formula Market is a significant B2C sector, with market sizes reaching billions according to Statista and national statistical offices. Consumer spending on essential nutrition for infants continues to rise, driven by increasing income levels, working women, and nuclear families. The nutrition sector is innovating with food technology to meet infants' unique nutritional needs, from breast milk preservation to organic baby food. International institutions and trade associations provide valuable insights, while trade press reports on industry trends. Baby health is a top priority, with healthcare facilities emphasizing the importance of proper nutrition. Baby food manufacturers cater to this demand through various channels, including e-commerce platforms. The working mother population's growth fuels market expansion. As we prioritize baby health, the baby food market will continue to thrive.

Market Research Overview

The Baby Food and Infant Formula market is a significant B2C sector, with market sizes reaching billions according to Statista and national statistical offices. Consumer spending on essential nutrition for infants, toddlers, and pregnant women continues to rise, driven by factors like rising income levels, working women, and nuclear families. The market is influenced by international institutions, trade associations, trade press, and forecasting techniques such as exponential trend smoothing and current exchange rates. Infant nutritional needs, food technology, and convenience-oriented lifestyles fuel market growth. Breast milk preservation, lactose-free products, and hypoallergenic options cater to diverse consumer needs. The market includes players like Danone, Reckitt, and Timios, with pharmacies, convenience stores, and healthcare facilities as key distribution channels. Market updates reflect global awareness of baby health, organic baby food, and premium amounts. Challenges include low wages, stress, milk production, and food safety concerns. Stringent regulations ensure hygiene, nutritional value, flavor variety, and shelf life. The market encompasses dried baby food, instant baby cereal, freeze-dried finger foods, and teething biscuits. The changing lifestyle of new mothers and infants necessitates additional nutrients and disposable income. Catalyst Organization, labor force, start-ups like Sugarlogix, and industry giants shape the market landscape.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Infant Formula



Baby Food

Type

Milk Formula



Dried Baby Food



Prepared Baby Food



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio