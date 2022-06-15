Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Size to Grow by USD 34.47 billion| Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., and Danone SA|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key companies covered with product offerings are:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand name SIMILAC.

Beingmate Co. Ltd.: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Beingmate Love Plus, Sohomin and Beingmate Green Love.

Danone SA: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Protinex Vanilla, Protinex Mango, Protinex Bytes, Aptamil Preterm, Dexolac Premium, Dexolac Hi KAL and others.

GreenSpace Brands Inc.: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand name Love Child Organics.

Hero Group: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Hero Baby, Semper, Beech Nut and others.

Some other companies covered in this report are:

HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG

Nestle SA

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Infant Formula: The baby food and infant formula market share growth by the infant formula will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for infant formula products is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of working mothers and due to the growing health awareness among customers.

The baby food and infant formula market share growth by the infant formula will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for infant formula products is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of working mothers and due to the growing health awareness among customers.

Baby Food

Geographic Landscape

APAC: 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the key markets for baby food and infant formula in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing middle-class population in the region will facilitate the baby food and infant formula market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for baby food and infant formula in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing middle-class population in the region will facilitate the baby food and infant formula market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Scope

The baby food and infant formula market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as growing number of product launches to compete in the market. Technavio categorizes the global baby food and infant formula market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby food and infant formula market report covers the following areas:

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby food and infant formula market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby food and infant formula market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby food and infant formula market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food and infant formula market vendors

Baby Food And Infant Formula Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 34.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., Hero Group, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Infant formula - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Baby food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 43: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 44: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories – Key news



Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Beingmate Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Danone SA

Exhibit 51: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 52: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Danone SA – Key news



Exhibit 54: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Danone SA - Segment focus

10.6 GreenSpace Brands Inc.

10.7 Hero Group

Exhibit 60: Hero Group - Overview



Exhibit 61: Hero Group - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Hero Group – Key news



Exhibit 63: Hero Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Hero Group - Segment focus

10.8 HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG

Exhibit 65: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Overview



Exhibit 66: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Product and service



Exhibit 67: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 69: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Nestle SA – Key news



Exhibit 71: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Exhibit 73: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 74: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc – Key news



Exhibit 76: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 78: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 82: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

