Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Size to Grow by USD 34.47 billion| Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., and Danone SA|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Jun 15, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Baby Food and Infant Formula Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness market growth of USD 34.47 billion, as per the latest market report. The report also identifies the market to progress at an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period. The increasing number of working mothers is notably driving the baby food and infant formula market growth, although factors such as the increasing number of product recalls may impede the market growth.
Read Sample Report for more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate!
Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Key companies covered with product offerings are:
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand name SIMILAC.
- Beingmate Co. Ltd.: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Beingmate Love Plus, Sohomin and Beingmate Green Love.
- Danone SA: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Protinex Vanilla, Protinex Mango, Protinex Bytes, Aptamil Preterm, Dexolac Premium, Dexolac Hi KAL and others.
- GreenSpace Brands Inc.: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand name Love Child Organics.
- Hero Group: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Hero Baby, Semper, Beech Nut and others.
Some other companies covered in this report are:
- HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG
- Nestle SA
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
Download Sample Report and get strategic initiatives from key contributing vendors
Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Segmentation Highlights
- Product
- Infant Formula: The baby food and infant formula market share growth by the infant formula will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for infant formula products is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of working mothers and due to the growing health awareness among customers.
- Baby Food
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC: 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for baby food and infant formula in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing middle-class population in the region will facilitate the baby food and infant formula market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
View Report Sample to Get Contribution of Each Segment
Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Scope
The baby food and infant formula market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as growing number of product launches to compete in the market. Technavio categorizes the global baby food and infant formula market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby food and infant formula market report covers the following areas:
- Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Size
- Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Trends
- Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Industry Analysis
Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby food and infant formula market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby food and infant formula market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby food and infant formula market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food and infant formula market vendors
Related Reports:
Tahini Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Kosher Foods Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Baby Food And Infant Formula Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 34.47 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.88
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., Hero Group, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Infant formula - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Baby food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 43: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories – Key news
- Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 10.4 Beingmate Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 48: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Danone SA
- Exhibit 51: Danone SA - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Danone SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Danone SA – Key news
- Exhibit 54: Danone SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Danone SA - Segment focus
- 10.6 GreenSpace Brands Inc.
- 10.7 Hero Group
- Exhibit 60: Hero Group - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Hero Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Hero Group – Key news
- Exhibit 63: Hero Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Hero Group - Segment focus
- 10.8 HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG
- Exhibit 65: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Overview
- Exhibit 66: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Nestle SA – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Exhibit 73: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 78: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 82: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article