Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Size to Grow by USD 34378.13 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market share is set to increase by USD 34378.13 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.91% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market, which covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meats market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market. The market does not include manufacturers of food processing equipment.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!



Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Baby food and infant formula Market as per geography is categorized as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Baby food and infant formula Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global baby food and infant formula market compared to other regions. 30% growth will originate from APAC. APAC is expected to experience the strongest demand among all other regions for baby food and infant formula products during the forecast period. This is because of the favorable economic conditions in the region, which allow consumers to pay a premium price for better-quality products. The growing popularity of organic baby food products will also propel the market. In addition, the increasing middle-class population in the region is expected to drive the baby food and infant formula market in the coming years as consumers as able to spend more on quality baby food products.

Product Segment Overview

The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market as per product segmentation is categorized into infant formula and baby food.

Revenue Generating Segment - The baby food and infant formula market share growth by the infant formula segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for infant formula products is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of working mothers and due to the growing health awareness among customers. One of the drivers of the infant formula segment is the convenience factor associated with these products. These can be fed anywhere and anytime, making it a convenient alternative for mothers who are unable to breastfeed their babies. In addition, infant formula can be given in bottles by both parents and caregivers. Furthermore, these products take longer to digest than breast milk, which helps retain the feeling of fullness.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Baby food and infant formula Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

New product launches is one of the key drivers in the market.

Successful product launches help not only the growth of the market but also that of the player launching the product. Such developments increase the revenue flow of the company and expand its consumer base.

New product launches help enlarge the market share of the player and give it a competitive advantage over other players.

In April 2020 , Nestle SA Gerber launched Good Start A2 Toddler Drink and Gerber Good Start A2 Infant Formula. These products contain easy-to-digest A2 B-casein protein. Such product launches are expected to drive the growth of the global baby food and infant formula market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth

The increasing demand for organic baby food products is the major trend in the market.

Parents perceive organic baby foods to be healthier and free from harmful ingredients, leading to their increased sales during the forecast period.

Also, the growing awareness about the detrimental effects of harmful chemicals and preservatives on babies' health has resulted in more parents opting for organic baby food products.

Organic baby food is perceived to be free from chemicals, pesticides, preservatives, hormones, and antibiotics. Thus, they have garnered much attention in recent years.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The increasing number of product recalls will challenge the growth of the global baby food and infant formula market.

Product recalls adversely affect market growth as consumers lose confidence in the products and the reputation of players issuing recalls. Players may also incur additional costs in the form of compensation for settling various legal litigations filed against them.

The market has witnessed various product recalls in the last few years due to the use of contaminated raw materials, the presence of allergens, or incorrect labeling, which can have a negative impact on market growth and consumers' trust in products.

For instance, in 2021, Nestle recalled SMA Wysoy Infant Formula after blue plastic was found in some cans. Similarly, in February 2020 , Lidl GB (Lidl) recalled ten different types of baby food from its private brand, Lupilu Organic Baby Food, due to the possible presence of mold in the products. The product was recalled due to inconsistency in color and aroma in a small number of cans of the particular batch.

, Lidl GB (Lidl) recalled ten different types of baby food from its private brand, Lupilu Organic Baby Food, due to the possible presence of mold in the products. The product was recalled due to inconsistency in color and aroma in a small number of cans of the particular batch. Product recalls can lead to significant financial setbacks for vendors and impact their brand images. Therefore, product recalls can limit the growth of the market during the forecast period

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby food and infant formula market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby food and infant formula market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby food and infant formula market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food and infant formula market vendors

Related Reports:

The frozen baby food market share is expected to increase to USD 8.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59%. The rise in the working women population is notably driving the frozen baby food market growth, although factors such as warehousing and distribution challenges of frozen baby food may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59%. The rise in the working women population is notably driving the frozen baby food market growth, although factors such as warehousing and distribution challenges of frozen baby food may impede the market growth. The baby puffs and snacks market share is expected to increase by USD 936.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. Increasing women's participation in the workforce is one of the key drivers fueling the baby puffs and snacks market growth.

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34378.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., PZ Cussons Plc, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., and Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby food and infant formula market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global baby food and infant formula market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Infant formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Infant formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Milk formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Milk formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Dried baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Dried baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Prepared baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Prepared baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 121: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Beingmate Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Beingmate Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 132: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Danone SA

Exhibit 136: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 139: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.8 Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 144: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products

Exhibit 147: Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products - Overview



Exhibit 148: Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products - Key offerings

12.11 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 GreenSpace Brands Inc.

Exhibit 155: GreenSpace Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: GreenSpace Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: GreenSpace Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG

Exhibit 158: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Overview



Exhibit 159: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Key offerings

12.14 LACTALIS Group

Exhibit 161: LACTALIS Group - Overview



Exhibit 162: LACTALIS Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: LACTALIS Group - Key offerings

12.15 Nestle SA

Exhibit 164: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 167: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.16 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 169: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 170: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 173: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 174: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio