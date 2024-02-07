Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to grow by USD 34.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abbott Laboratories and Beingmate Co. Ltd. are among the key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food and infant formula market is to grow by USD 34.37 billion from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by product (infant formula and baby food), type (milk formula, dried baby food, prepared baby food, and others), and geography( APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., PZ Cussons Plc, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., and Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. are key companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers products that help babies improve their health with products such as Zoneperfect Macros, Zoneperfect classic bars, Volu-feed, and Vital Peptide.

Danone SA - The company offers products such as milk powder which is rich in lactoferrin to increase the baby's defense, lactalbumin to regulate sleep, and double prebiotics to improve intestinal motility.

The growing health concerns among parents is a key factor driving market growth. Parents globally prioritize optimal nutrition for their babies, turning to packaged baby food alongside breastfeeding. Major brands' marketing efforts raise awareness. Improved economic conditions make high-quality products more accessible. Organic options are popular for their safety and nutritional claims over conventional products.

The increasing demand for organic products is a major trend in the market.

is a major trend in the market. The increasing number of product recalls is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The market is segmented by product (infant formula and baby food), type (milk formula, dried baby food, prepared baby food, and others), and geography( APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the infant formula segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for infant formula grows due to more working mothers and increased health awareness. Infant formula includes casein and whey proteins but differs from breast milk in amino acid and protein content. It provides essential nutrients for infant growth. Refrigerated formulas have low moisture content, while powdered ones require water mixing. Liquid formulas contain cow milk, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and vegetable oils.

The baby food and infant formula market covers the following areas:

Baby Food and Infant Formula: Essential Nutritional Support for Healthy Growth

Baby food and infant formula play crucial roles in infant nutrition, providing essential nutrients for healthy growth and development. Baby formula brands offer nutritional supplements tailored to meet the specific needs of infants, including vitamins, minerals, and proteins. The baby food market trends indicate a growing demand for organic baby food, reflecting consumer preferences for natural and healthy options. Pediatric nutrition guidelines emphasize the importance of balanced nutrition in early childhood, highlighting the role of baby feeding products in supporting infant health. The global baby food industry continues to innovate to meet evolving nutritional needs and consumer preferences.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

