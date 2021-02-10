Baby Food Attorney Taking Cases for Parents of Kids with Autism and ADHD

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy report entitled "Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury" found that Happy Baby, Gerber, Beech-Nut, Earth's Best Organic, Parent's Choice (Walmart), Plum Organics, and Sprout Organic Foods products contain "dangerously high levels" of inorganic arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.

These toxic metals are associated with autism, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. The report also found that the companies knew their baby food products were tainted with high levels of toxic metals but decided to sell them anyway.

The FDA and EPA allow drinking water to contain inorganic arsenic at 10 parts per billion (ppb), lead at 5 ppb, cadmium at 5 ppb, and mercury at 2 ppb. The heavy metals baby food report found up to 177 times more than the acceptable level of lead, up to 91 times more than the acceptable level of arsenic, up to 69 times more than the acceptable level of cadmium, and up to 5 times more than the acceptable level of mercury.

"The level of exposure to arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury known to be safe for infants is zero," attorney Pedram Esfandiary. "When companies knowingly expose infants to toxic metals at these shockingly high levels, they need to be brought to justice."

