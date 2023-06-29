Baby Food Maker Market size to grow by USD 411.17 million from 2022 to 2027; technological innovations and portfolio extensions to boost the market growth - Technavio

29 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food maker market size is estimated to increase by USD 411.17 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 8.25%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Baby Food Maker Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The Baby Food Maker Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below
ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Avec Maman, BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leestar India, Legit, Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD., Sage Bears LLC, and UCL shop.
Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors
Baby Food Maker Market – Market Segmentation
The market is segmented by application (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), distribution channel (offline and online)
- The market share growth in the food preparation products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Baby food makers are appliances that are designed for blending food into purees that can be easily fed to babies. They serve as a convenient tool to prepare homemade baby food, allowing them to introduce family meals to their babies, which can be challenging with store-bought options. These baby food makers come in different designs and models, offering features like steaming and blending. Additionally, some baby food makers even provide the option to warm and sterilize baby bottles, adding further convenience. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Geographical Overview
The baby food maker market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
- North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, there is a significant increase in offering children nutritious food, making the nutritional content an important factor. The United States has been the leading country in the region's baby food maker market. However, changing lifestyles and an improved standard of living are contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the expansion of the e-commerce industry and increased Internet penetration have resulted in a higher demand for baby products through online channels.
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Baby food maker market
Baby Food Maker Market – Market Dynamics
Key driver
- Technological innovations and portfolio extensions are key factors driving the baby food maker market.
- Baby food maker manufacturers focus on the introduction of advanced and innovative products to meet the needs of customers in various segments.
- When manufacturing a product, companies place significant focus on safety, durability, and customization.
- For example, Cuisinart's BFM-1000, a baby food maker, and bottle warmer, is an innovative product that features a 4-cup work bowl for storing leftovers.
- Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products also contributes to the premiumization of the product.
- Hence, these technological advancements are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
- The increasing number of women joining the workforce is a major trend shaping the baby food maker market.
- The significant market growth in the baby food maker industry is driven by the need for working women to prepare and store food or formula for their infants.
- As a result, this increased demand for convenience has led to a rise in the popularity of ready-to-eat or packaged food options.
- Developing countries like China and India have experienced a significant increase in the number of working women in recent years.
- This shift towards a more luxurious lifestyle has influenced consumers to adopt baby food makers as essential kitchen appliances.
- Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenge
- The major challenge impeding the baby food maker market growth is the declining birth rate.
- The decrease in the birth rate can be due to various factors such as an increase in the unmarried population and a decrease in the average number of children per family.
- This can be seen in developing countries like India, China, and Brazil, as well as developed countries like the UK, the US, France, Japan, and Canada.
- The declining birth rate poses a significant challenge as people are providing proper education and other facilities to their children as they age.
- For example, in India, the birth rate in 2022 stands at 17.163 births per 1000 people, reflecting a 1.23% decrease compared to 2021.
- Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Baby Food Maker Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby food maker market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the baby food maker market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the baby food maker market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food maker market vendors
Baby Food Maker Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 411.17 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.75
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Avec Maman, BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leestar India, Legit, Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD., Sage Bears LLC, and UCL shop
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
