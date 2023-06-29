Baby Food Maker Market size to grow by USD 411.17 million from 2022 to 2027; technological innovations and portfolio extensions to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food maker market size is estimated to increase by USD 411.17 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 8.25%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Maker Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Baby Food Maker Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Avec Maman, BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leestar India, Legit, Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD., Sage Bears LLC, and UCL shop.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors

Baby Food Maker Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), distribution channel (offline and online)

The market share growth in the food preparation products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Baby food makers are appliances that are designed for blending food into purees that can be easily fed to babies. They serve as a convenient tool to prepare homemade baby food, allowing them to introduce family meals to their babies, which can be challenging with store-bought options. These baby food makers come in different designs and models, offering features like steaming and blending. Additionally, some baby food makers even provide the option to warm and sterilize baby bottles, adding further convenience. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geographical Overview

The baby food maker market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America , there is a significant increase in offering children nutritious food, making the nutritional content an important factor. The United States has been the leading country in the region's baby food maker market. However, changing lifestyles and an improved standard of living are contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the expansion of the e-commerce industry and increased Internet penetration have resulted in a higher demand for baby products through online channels.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Baby food maker market

Baby Food Maker Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

Technological innovations and portfolio extensions are key factors driving the baby food maker market.

Baby food maker manufacturers focus on the introduction of advanced and innovative products to meet the needs of customers in various segments.

When manufacturing a product, companies place significant focus on safety, durability, and customization.

For example, Cuisinart's BFM-1000, a baby food maker, and bottle warmer, is an innovative product that features a 4-cup work bowl for storing leftovers.

Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products also contributes to the premiumization of the product.

Hence, these technological advancements are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing number of women joining the workforce is a major trend shaping the baby food maker market.

The significant market growth in the baby food maker industry is driven by the need for working women to prepare and store food or formula for their infants.

As a result, this increased demand for convenience has led to a rise in the popularity of ready-to-eat or packaged food options.

Developing countries like China and India have experienced a significant increase in the number of working women in recent years.

and have experienced a significant increase in the number of working women in recent years. This shift towards a more luxurious lifestyle has influenced consumers to adopt baby food makers as essential kitchen appliances.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The major challenge impeding the baby food maker market growth is the declining birth rate.

The decrease in the birth rate can be due to various factors such as an increase in the unmarried population and a decrease in the average number of children per family.

This can be seen in developing countries like India, China, and Brazil, as well as developed countries like the UK, the US, France, Japan, and Canada.

, , and , as well as developed countries like the UK, the US, , , and . The declining birth rate poses a significant challenge as people are providing proper education and other facilities to their children as they age.

For example, in India, the birth rate in 2022 stands at 17.163 births per 1000 people, reflecting a 1.23% decrease compared to 2021.

, the birth rate in 2022 stands at 17.163 births per 1000 people, reflecting a 1.23% decrease compared to 2021. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Baby Food Maker Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby food maker market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby food maker market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby food maker market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food maker market vendors

Baby Food Maker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 411.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Avec Maman, BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leestar India, Legit, Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD., Sage Bears LLC, and UCL shop Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

