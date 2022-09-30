Baby Food Maker Market size to grow by USD 403.25 Mn; Market research insights highlight technological innovations and portfolio extensions as a key driver

Sep 30, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Baby Food Maker Market by Application and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Read Sample PDF Report
The global baby food maker market is fragmented and competitive. Key vendors are adopting various marketing strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. Some of the key strategies followed by vendors include the development of innovative products, product differentiation, strong distribution channels, promotional activities, and unique packaging. During the forecast period, the competition in the market will increase with the entry of new players, technological innovations, and a rising number of partnerships among vendors and research organizations.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP
- Apollo Pharmacies Ltd.
- BABY BREZZA
- BEABA SAS
- Capital Brands Distribution LLC
- Cuisinart
- Dualit Ltd.
- Elechomes Innovations LTD
- Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.
- Homewell
- Kalorik
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Newell Brands Inc.
- NutriChef Kitchen LLC
- OXO International Ltd.
- Peek A Boo USA INC
- Pigeon Corp.
- QUARK BABY LTD
- Sage Bears LLC
- Williams Sonoma Inc.
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the baby food maker market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.
China and Japan are major markets for baby food makers in APAC. The rise in the number of working women in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market. APAC will also emerge as the fastest-growing market for baby food maker market. The growing interest in feeding healthy food to children is expected to fuel the growth of the baby food maker market in APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for baby food makers during the forecast period.
By application, the baby food maker market share growth in the food preparation products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by distribution channel, the market will observe significant growth in the offline distribution channel over the forecast period. View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.
The baby food maker market is primarily driven by technological innovations and portfolio extensions. Changing demands of consumers across various regions are encouraging vendors in the market to focus on launching advanced and innovative products. Some of the key factors considered in product innovations include safety, durability, and customization. For instance, Philips offers 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker, AVENT, which is designed with ease and practicality in mind, where the settings are intuitive and comprised of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store. Similarly, Danone introduced the pre-measured tab formula milk in the UK by partnering with the Japanese food manufacturer, Meiji. As per the deal, there will be the manufacturing of a format innovation in its formula milk recipes with Meiji's proprietary tab production technology. Such product innovations and developments among vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
However, the decline in the birth rate will reduce the growth potential in the market. Globally, there has been a decline in the birth rate over the years. This is evident in both developed and developing countries including China, India, Brazil, the US, the UK, France, Japan, and Canada. This can be attributed to an increase in the unmarried population and a drop in the number of children per family. For instance, the current birth rate for India in 2022 is 17.163 births per 1000 people, a 1.23% decline from 2021. The birth rate for India in 2021 was 17.377 births per 1000 people, a 1.22% decline from 2020. Such a decline in the birth rate is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
|
Baby Food Maker Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.29%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 403.25 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.29
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Homewell, Kalorik, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Peek A Boo USA INC, Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD, Sage Bears LLC, and Williams Sonoma Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
