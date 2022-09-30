Baby Food Maker Market size to grow by USD 403.25 Mn; Market research insights highlight technological innovations and portfolio extensions as a key driver

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Baby Food Maker Market by Application and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Read Sample PDF Report

Vendor Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Maker Market 2022-2026

The global baby food maker market is fragmented and competitive. Key vendors are adopting various marketing strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. Some of the key strategies followed by vendors include the development of innovative products, product differentiation, strong distribution channels, promotional activities, and unique packaging. During the forecast period, the competition in the market will increase with the entry of new players, technological innovations, and a rising number of partnerships among vendors and research organizations.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP

Apollo Pharmacies Ltd.

BABY BREZZA

BEABA SAS

Capital Brands Distribution LLC

Cuisinart

Dualit Ltd.

Elechomes Innovations LTD

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Homewell

Kalorik

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

NutriChef Kitchen LLC

OXO International Ltd.

Peek A Boo USA INC

INC Pigeon Corp.

QUARK BABY LTD

Sage Bears LLC

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Request Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the baby food maker market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

China and Japan are major markets for baby food makers in APAC. The rise in the number of working women in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market. APAC will also emerge as the fastest-growing market for baby food maker market. The growing interest in feeding healthy food to children is expected to fuel the growth of the baby food maker market in APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for baby food makers during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the baby food maker market share growth in the food preparation products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by distribution channel, the market will observe significant growth in the offline distribution channel over the forecast period. View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The baby food maker market is primarily driven by technological innovations and portfolio extensions. Changing demands of consumers across various regions are encouraging vendors in the market to focus on launching advanced and innovative products. Some of the key factors considered in product innovations include safety, durability, and customization. For instance, Philips offers 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker, AVENT, which is designed with ease and practicality in mind, where the settings are intuitive and comprised of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store. Similarly, Danone introduced the pre-measured tab formula milk in the UK by partnering with the Japanese food manufacturer, Meiji. As per the deal, there will be the manufacturing of a format innovation in its formula milk recipes with Meiji's proprietary tab production technology. Such product innovations and developments among vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the decline in the birth rate will reduce the growth potential in the market. Globally, there has been a decline in the birth rate over the years. This is evident in both developed and developing countries including China, India, Brazil, the US, the UK, France, Japan, and Canada. This can be attributed to an increase in the unmarried population and a drop in the number of children per family. For instance, the current birth rate for India in 2022 is 17.163 births per 1000 people, a 1.23% decline from 2021. The birth rate for India in 2021 was 17.377 births per 1000 people, a 1.22% decline from 2020. Such a decline in the birth rate is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Download Sample Report Now to identify other drivers and challenges influencing the market growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Baby Food Maker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 403.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.29 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Homewell, Kalorik, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Peek A Boo USA INC, Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD, Sage Bears LLC, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Food preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Food preparation products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food preparation products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bottle preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Bottle preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Bottle preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Bottle preparation products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Bottle preparation products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP

Exhibit 103: ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP - Overview



Exhibit 104: ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP - Key offerings

11.4 BABY BREZZA

Exhibit 106: BABY BREZZA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 107: BABY BREZZA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 108: BABY BREZZA - Key offerings

11.5 Capital Brands Distribution LLC

Exhibit 109: Capital Brands Distribution LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Capital Brands Distribution LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Capital Brands Distribution LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Cuisinart

Exhibit 112: Cuisinart - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cuisinart - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Cuisinart - Key offerings

11.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Exhibit 115: Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Kalorik

Exhibit 119: Kalorik - Overview



Exhibit 120: Kalorik - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Kalorik - Key offerings

11.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 122: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 127: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 OXO International Ltd.

Exhibit 132: OXO International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: OXO International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: OXO International Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Peek A Boo USA INC

INC Exhibit 135: Peek A Boo USA INC - Overview

INC - Overview

Exhibit 136: Peek A Boo USA INC - Product / Service

INC - Product / Service

Exhibit 137: Peek A Boo USA INC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio