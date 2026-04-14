Baby Food Market to Reach $116.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% - Allied Market Research

Global Baby Food Market Growth: Growing Number of Working Women, Increasing Demand for Organic Baby Foods and Expansion of Organized Retail Sector

WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Baby Food Market by Product Type (Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets Hypermarkets Small Grocery Retailers Health and Beauty Retailers and Others) by Category (Organic and Conventional): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031." The global baby food market size was valued at $67.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $116.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The dynamic nature of infant nutrition, driven by changing priorities of parents, increasing retail infrastructure and expanding health awareness among consumers, is evolving the global market for baby food into one of the most resilient and opportunity-rich segments in food & beverage realm.

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The growth of the baby food market is driven by a rise in awareness towards rising nutritional needs for babies, organized retail marketing, and a drastic increase in female workforce. As such, the three most prominent investment themes within the baby food sector until 2031 include organic baby food sub-segment, digitization in distribution channel and LAMEA growth corridor. Businesses that effectively combine premium nutrition science, sustainable packaging and omnichannel retail strategies will be poised to seize disproportionate market share in this fast-changing consumer-driven playing field.

Growth Drivers

The global baby food market is driven by rise in population of women professionals, increase in awareness regarding adequate nutritional requirements of babies, and expansion of organized retailing. But increasing breastfeeding owing to government initiatives and declining birth rates hinder the market growth. On the other hand, owing to product innovations along with innovative packaging strategies, it is anticipated to create myriad opportunities for the market growth.

Rising awareness regarding health advantages and increasing mobility and exercise rates are predicted to propel demand of baby food in developing countries. In addition, the increase in the number of netizens as well as internet penetration and increasing marketers focus on advertising their goods over social media websites have supported to level up.

One major structural driver is the rising share of working mothers around the world. Growing literacy rate of women in both developing and developed countries has enhanced knowledge about infant nutritional needs, thereby fuelling the demand for packaged baby food products through every distribution channel.

Key Industry Trends

The worldwide baby food industry includes a wide range of products including milk formulas and dried cereals as well as prepared meals and organic varieties. Milk formula segment is currently holding the largest growth share of 60.7% in terms of revenue. On the other hand, the prepared baby food segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

According to product type, the milk formula segment captured the largest share of the market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global baby food market revenue and is expected to retain its leadership position during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to a rising prevalence of lactating problems among mothers that led to enhanced adoption of milk derived baby food products. On the other hand, the other baby food segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

On the category side, the organic segment was projected to account for $46.3 billion by 2031 at a commanding compound annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period indicative of an upsurge in parental demand for clean-label, pesticide-free and nutritionally superior infant food products.

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Segment Analysis

By Product Type - Dominance of Milk Formula, Rise of Prepared Baby Food The milk formula baby food market registered at 40.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to amass a revenue of $68.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to252 Features:Wide Flavors OptionsBaby foods come with wide varieties of flavors along with balance nutritional value requirements for the sudden growth + development of child which makes it less boring and interesting for your children as well. The robust demand for this segment is driven by global increases in lactation issues faced by new mothers and an uptick of physician recommendations for fortified formula alternatives.

By Distribution Channel - Supermarket Dominates; Small Grocery Retailers Fastest Growing By distribution channel, the supermarkets segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global baby food market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Significant growth in disposable income and rise in western culture influence have major contribution to growing popularity of supermarkets due to improved lifestyle.

Conversely, the small grocery retailers' segments are estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Local consumers enjoy shopping stores and supermarkets, while hypermarkets have limited their presence to urban areas in order to obtain a competitive advantage for small grocery retailers' domination over rural and semi-urban areas. Supermarkets segment will account for $36.6 billion by 2031, growing from the previous year at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

By Category - Organic Baby Food Surpasses Traditional Among these, the organic baby food sub-market is quickly becoming the high-growth category under the overall umbrella of global baby food market, with parents increasingly demanding chemical-free, non-GMO and nutritious formulations from commercial producers for their infants. In addition, innovations in product development are also driving the growth of market. A surge of R&D work has enabled the release of new products. Providing optimal safety with tamper-proof packaging of baby food products is the prime concern among consumers and manufacturers, which in turn helps them to maintain that level.

Regional Insights

North America - Technology and Premium Innovation Centre, North America is a mature but innovation-focused market. The industry witness a more organized retailing, as supermarket and health and retail outlets still contribute to major baby food product sales. The region is highly biased towards organic, allergen-free, and premium-positioned products as the health-conscious parent trend remains strong in most consumer segments.

Asia-Pacific - Dominant Revenue Generator, By region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global baby food market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. With high birth rates and rise in population purchasing power, Asia-pacific have become the largest segment for baby food and milk formula based products. In the baby food segment Intensive R&D activities by multiple companies would aid to offer cost efficient baby food products in this region. Based on redistribution of the baby food products in Asia-Pacific, supermarkets and health and retail outlets stored highest sales in 2021. China and India buoyed by rapid urbanization, large birth-age population, and growing modern retail formats are the twin pillars of Asia-Pacific's dominance.

Europe - Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance, Europe remains a primary market, driven by stringent food safety regulations, high demand for certified organic baby food and growing pressure on manufacturers to use sustainable packaging. Germany, the UK, and France are still its three biggest baby food consuming markets as premiumisation and plant-based formulations capture measurable share.

LAMEA - Fastest-Growing Regional Market, By region, the LAMEA is projected to reach the highest CAGR of 6.6% during for the period 2022–2031. The growth of baby food market in this region is mainly driven by the increasing population of women professionals, high disposable income and lack of time for cooking. The Middle East and Africa are also witnessing increasing investments in organized retailing and e-commerce infrastructure, which are fuelling the digital distribution of baby food products throughout previously underserviced geographies.

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé S.A. leads the global baby food market, with the highest revenue share in the world. The company has pursued product innovation and acquisition, its principal growth strategy to expand market presence and buyer base. Market players use business expansion and product launch as their key developmental strategies to gain a larger share of the market, become more profitable, and maintain an advantage over their competition in the market.

Nestlé S.A.

Danone S.A.

Perrigo Company Plc

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Abbott Laboratories

Hero Group

Bellamy Organics

Hain Celestial Group

Campbell Soups

Friesland Campina

Key Recent Industry Developments

In July 2022, Danone Inc. introduced the new dairy and plant blend baby formula to meet the needs of consumers seeking feeding options that align with specific dietary preferences, including vegetarian and plant-based diets. In September 2022, Bellamy's Organic Pty Ltd announced its intention to sell its infant milk formula in the U.S., intending to ease the country's ongoing, market-wide formula shortage while expanding its consumer base. To boost its portfolio and footprint on the North American continent, Hero AG acquired Baby Gourmet in January 2021, a Canadian powerhouse organic meal and snack brand for babies and toddlers.

Furthermore, in October 2024, Nestlé S.A. unveiled its proprietary early-life nutrition formula, Nan Supreme Pro with Sinergity blend a unique product that incorporates a probiotic and six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) formulated to encourage individualized infant development Danone S.A. has also ventured into the vegan baby formula market with a collaboration in December 2024, teaming up with Else Nutrition (based in Canada), a vegetarian baby food manufacturing company.

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Analyst Review

According to Allied Market Research, the global baby food market represents a structurally sound, innovation-driven, demographically resilient segment of the broader food and beverage industry that should be considered for investment. In the long run, this market is shaped by three colliding forces: fast-moving women's penetration of the professional workforce across all developed and emerging economies; higher levels of parental health-consciousness, leading to organic and clean-label products; and rapid growth in organized retail/e-commerce channel creation that opens access to under-penetrated geographies.

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