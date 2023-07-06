Baby Food Packaging Market Size to grow by USD 14,661.26 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for organic baby food is driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food packaging market size is set to grow by USD 14,661.26 million between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 5.5%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The baby food packaging market is segmented as follows:

Application

Milk Formula



Prepared Baby Food



Dried Baby Food



Others

Packaging

Rigid Packaging



Flexible Packaging

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the milk formula segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for the milk formula segment due to the rapid increase in population, resulting in an increase in infants. The increase in population growth, changes in breastfeeding practices, and cultural or socioeconomic factors are some of the main factors significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the baby food packaging market include ABC Packaging Direct, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ashtonne Packaging, BEAPAK, Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Dow Chemical Co., DS Smith Plc, Guala Pack S.p.a., Logos Packaging Holdings Ltd., Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Amcor Plc: The company offers baby food packaging solutions such as AmPrima PE Plus Recycle-Ready Solutions for Liquid Pouches and AmLite HeatFlex.

AptarGroup Inc: The company offers baby food packaging solutions such as spouted pouches, twist-off caps, and tamper-evident seals.

Ardagh Group SA: The company offers baby food packaging solutions such as glass jars, plastic jars, and metal cans.

Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing demand for organic baby food is driving the market growth. Several prominent vendors in the market, such as Nestle and Unilever, are spreading awareness about baby food products by launching several marketing initiatives which are significantly fuelling the demand. Additionally, other traditional food manufacturers are diversifying their product lines by launching new products in the market as well as government initiatives to spread awareness of the benefits of baby food products are expected to drive the market growth.

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging is a primary trend in the market. There is a growing awareness regarding the use of plastics in baby food product packaging. As a result, several vendors are adopting eco-friendly packaging for their baby food products which is expected to positively impact the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Environmental pollution due to plastic packaging is a significant challenge hindering the market. Some of the key packaging materials used for baby food products to maintain shelf-life are not eco-friendly, which can pose a significant threat to the market. For example, the main raw material, such as polymers which are widely used in plastic jars, are non-biodegradable and are harmful to the environment. Hence such factors can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby food packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby food packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby food packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food packaging market vendors

Baby Food Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,661.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Packaging Direct, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ashtonne Packaging, BEAPAK, Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Dow Chemical Co., DS Smith Plc, Guala Pack S.p.a., Logos Packaging Holdings Ltd., Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Packaging



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby food packaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global baby food packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Packaging Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Milk formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Milk formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Prepared baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Prepared baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Dried baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Dried baby food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Packaging

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Packaging

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Packaging



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Packaging

7.3 Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Rigid packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rigid packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Flexible packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Flexible packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Packaging

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Packaging ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Packaging ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 119: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

12.4 AptarGroup Inc.

Exhibit 124: AptarGroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: AptarGroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: AptarGroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AptarGroup Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Ardagh Group SA

Exhibit 128: Ardagh Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus

12.6 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 132: Berry Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Berry Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cascades Inc.

Exhibit 137: Cascades Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Cascades Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Cascades Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Cascades Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 141: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.9 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 146: DS Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 147: DS Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 148: DS Smith Plc - Key news



Exhibit 149: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Mondi plc

Exhibit 151: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 154: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mondi plc - Segment focus

12.11 Printpack Inc.

Exhibit 156: Printpack Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Printpack Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Printpack Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 159: ProAmpac Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: ProAmpac Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: ProAmpac Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: ProAmpac Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 163: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Silgan Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 168: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Smurfit Kappa Group

Exhibit 172: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 173: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news



Exhibit 175: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus

12.16 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 177: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Winpak Ltd.

Exhibit 181: Winpak Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

