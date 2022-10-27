Baby Food Packaging Market to grow by 2048.39 million units by 2026, 74% of the growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food packaging market size is expected to grow by 2048.39 mn units, at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for pouch packaging is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, food perishability and contamination of baby food during packaging will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Baby Food Packaging Market: Geographical Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2022-2026

The global baby food packaging market in APAC is expected to grow positively during the forecast period owing to better economic conditions in various countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia. Growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased demand for baby food and ready-to-eat meals, driving regional demand for baby food packaging.

The evolving e-commerce landscape is a major contributor to the growth of the APAC baby food packaging market. The regional food industry is undergoing a significant transformation as consumers prefer packaged foods to traditional, cooked meals. It is due to the increasing disposable incomes, hectic lifestyles, time constraints for meal preparation, and easy availability of packaged foods for babies. All these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Baby Food Packaging Market: Vendor Landscape

The global baby food packaging market comprises well-established players involved in designing and producing packaging solutions across a wide range of industries. These companies are investing heavily in research and development in order to bring better products to market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the strategies used by market vendors to strengthen their positions. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABC Packaging Direct

Amcor Plc

AptarGroup Inc.

Ardagh Group SA

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Berry Global Group Inc.

Cascades Inc.

Dow Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Hood Packaging Corp.

Baby Food Packaging Market: Major Driver

One of the major factors driving the infant food packaging market's expansion is the rise in the demand for pouch packing. Pouches are easier to make and take less time than other packaging materials like glass and metal. Pouches are prone to tearing, though. Pouches are constructed of several layers of materials compacted together, each of which plays a crucial part in the packing performance. This prevents punctures. They also have a transparent surface, making printing on them simple. By giving clear information, it promotes the product and raises brand recognition. Due to this, technologies such as reusable and microwaveable pouches will boost convenience and cut down on the work involved in preparing meals, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Baby Food Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2022-2026 2048.39 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Packaging Direct, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Cascades Inc., Dow Inc., DS Smith Plc, Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Hood Packaging Corp., Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

