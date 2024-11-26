Baby Foot Launches Exclusive Loyalty Program to Reward Customers for Foot Care

The global phenomenon's new loyalty program offers points for shopping, sharing, and more

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The original Baby Foot , the leader in simple and effective at-home foot care, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new loyalty program, designed to reward customers for at-home foot care and spread the sensation that is Baby Foot products. Whether stocking up on their favorite foot peels or sharing the results and transformative benefits of Baby Foot with friends, customers now have more ways to earn rewards as they heal and restore their tired feet.

"Our new loyalty program is one of the ways we want to thank our dedicated customers for their ongoing support," said Vera Gibbons, Managing Partner and CEO of Baby Foot USA. "When we created Baby Foot, we set out to revolutionize foot care and have since seen an overwhelming global response from our customers. We are thrilled to offer our community an enhanced, fun, and rewarding shopping experience that gives back and builds stronger relationships with our loyal customers."

The Baby Foot Loyalty Program allows customers to accumulate points for various activities, which can then be redeemed for exclusive rewards including discounts, free shipping, and even complimentary foot care products. Key ways to earn points include:

Sign-Up Bonus: New members instantly receive 200 points for joining as a welcome gift.

Place an Order: Earn 10 points for every $1 spent on Baby Foot products.

spent on products. Leave a Review: Share your feedback and receive 200 points.

Share the Foot Love: Earn 100 points each time you share Baby Foot on social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or X, formerly known as Twitter.

on social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or X, formerly known as Twitter. Celebrate Your Birthday: Receive 500 points to celebrate your special day with Baby Foot .

As points accumulate, customers can redeem them for exciting rewards such as money off purchases, free shipping, and even free Baby Foot products like the Original or the Men's Foot Peel. Customers can track their progress through four different loyalty tiers - Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum - unlocking even more exclusive benefits as they elevate their at-home foot care routine,

Loyal customers love Baby Foot for its unparalleled total foot care package that draws on the use of holistic extracts to gently exfoliate, soften, and hydrate skin. The scientifically formulated peels contain a unique combination of 16 types of natural extracts that range from citrus to chamomile and seaweed to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Fruit acids, such as glycolic acid and citric acid, work to remove dead skin, while salicylic acid and lactic acid stimulate a flaking effect. This gentle process works to safely penetrate layers of dead skin cells and break down the cell structures that bind the dead skin layers. As a result, the dead skin peels away easily to reveal the fresh healthy layer, leaving feet baby-soft.

For more information on Baby Foot and its revolutionary foot care products, please visit www.babyfoot.com . To sample Baby Foot products email: [email protected] .

About Baby Foot: Baby Foot stands as the pioneer in its field, offering a one-of-a-kind foot peel that transforms rough calloused feet into supple, glowing skin. Infused with 16 natural extracts, including chamomile and lemon, as well as glycolic and lactic acids, it delicately eliminates dead skin cells, delivering unparalleled results. Say goodbye to achy, dry soles and embrace the healing magic of Baby Foot—the original foot peel since 1997.

