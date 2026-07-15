Baby Foot Steps Into A New Era With Refreshed Packaging

The award-winning, cult-favorite brand is stepping into a fresh look with new packaging and the same baby-soft results - rolling out on July 1st.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Foot, the cult-favorite foot care brand born in Japan in 1997 and now in over 60 countries, is stepping into a new era with refreshed packaging. Known for offering an easy and effective solution to achieving smooth feet without harsh tools or office visits, the updated packaging will mark a new chapter for the brand with the same professional-quality results from home consumers know and love.

Credit: Baby Foot

After the Original Exfoliation Foot Peel launch in 1997, Baby Foot established the category with a mission to incorporate foot-care as a simple, intuitive part of self-care. Surprise lies at the heart of Baby Foot's brand, as the peeling process brings people together in an engaging way through bonding over the shockingly effective results. After 30 years, the brand is renewing its packaging with vibrant colors and a modern take on its classic design to reflect the brightness and joy that stem from shared experiences. With a fresh look, Baby Foot aims to continue to bring people together and encourage connection through foot care.

"For nearly three decades, Baby Foot has offered an approachable yet highly effective solution for transformative foot care, sparking conversations among first-time peelers and loyal consumers alike," says Vera Gibbons, Owner and CEO of Baby Foot USA. "This refreshed packaging is designed to continue those conversations across multigenerational consumers, bringing a more modern, vibrant look to shelves while maintaining the same trusted formulas and incredible results."

The redesigned Baby Foot packaging emphasizes simplicity, yet approachability that resonates with younger generations, while establishing creative guidelines that support the expansion of the brand. Keeping iconic elements like the signature curves and the classic red foot, the renewed look showcases a brand that is trusted and established, while also incorporating modern elements like bright colors and matte finish to invite joy, surprise and shared moments into the Baby Foot experience.

Be sure to shop the beloved Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel and other brand offerings on www.babyfoot.com.

About Baby Foot: Since 1997, Baby Foot has maintained a leader in at-home foot care that offers a one-of-a-kind foot peel and deeply moisturizing foot masks that work to reveal softer, smoother feet with ease. Formulated with 16 natural extracts, including chamomile and lemon, as well as glycolic and lactic acids, the foot peel delivers professional-level exfoliation while remaining gentle and convenient for users. Baby Foot remains loved worldwide for its effective yet effortless approach to foot care and promises visibly renewed, touchably soft soles from heel to toe.

SOURCE Baby Foot