Baby Formula Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 45,348 Million by 2025 - Valuates Report

BANGALORE, India, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the major factors driving the baby infant formula market is the growing range of organic and balanced infant foods. The high sale of packaged food is due largely to its ease of access.

The global baby infant formula market size is estimated to be USD 24,043 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 45,348 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The Baby Infant Formula Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global baby infant formula market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets. The report also offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 2018–2025 to assist stakeholders in understanding the market scenario.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BABY INFANT FORMULA MARKET SIZE

The infant formula market size is witnessing significant growth due to an increase in the population of baby boomers, increased disposable income of people in developing regions, and increased female participation in the labor force.

Rapid urbanization and middle-class growth have further propelled the Baby Infant Formula Market size.

The market for organic baby products is growing rapidly as there is a change in the lifestyle of people, especially in developed countries. Rapid urbanization around the world has encouraged convenience-oriented lifestyle adoption and is considered a major driving factor for the growth of Baby Infant Formula market size.

However, Strict regulations relating to infant formula products could impede market development.

Baby Infant Formula Market Share Analysis

The prepared food sub-segment is expected to have the largest market share, and it is expected to see strong growth during the forecast period.

The infant milk segment is expected to hold the largest Baby Infant Formula market share during the forecast period. This is because more and more physicians recommend using infant milk as a replacement for breastfeeding since it is a healthy and nutritious choice, along with better convenience.

Based on the region, North America accounted for the largest Infant market share during the forecast period. The growth of the region's market is due to high disposable income, the involvement of major players in the region, and the well-developed pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Europe is the second-largest infant formula market due to its strong production facilities and high baby purchasing capacity.

The Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest level of growth in the coming years. Factors such as the high baby boomer population, increasing disposable income, and a high rate of urbanization contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE BABY INFANT FORMULA MARKET

To improve their foothold in target markets, infant formula manufacturers will continue to focus on a range of strategies such as product growth, mergers, acquisitions, R & D, and innovation. Portfolio expansion is also one of the main strategies embraced by infant formula manufacturers to cater for different market segments.

BABY INFANT FORMULA KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Growing-up Milk

By Ingredient

Carbohydrate

Fat

Protein

Minerals

Vitamins

Others.

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Hard Discounter Stores

Others,

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Philippines

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

