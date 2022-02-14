Baby Generator Helped 1.5M People See Their Future Baby

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby face generator platform, based on AI and facial recognition technologies, launched back in 2021 and has already helped more than 1.5 million people worldwide answer the " what will my baby look like " question.

Baby Generator - baby customization page

The Baby Face Generator is a web-based application available in any browser and on any device. It has already been translated into more than 9 more languages, in addition to the original English version, thus helping more people from all around the world answer the " what will our baby look like " question, that is usually asked by newlyweds or people that are in a serious relationship.

During its first year on the market, the baby generator has already served more than 1.5 million users - 48% from the United States, 10% from the United Kingdom, 5% from Canada, 5% from Russia, and 32% from more than 150 other countries worldwide.

What distinguishes Baby Face Generator from other similar apps on the market are technologies - the service doesn't just randomize baby images for entertainment purposes like many other apps, but it actually uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to analyze 70 facial features on uploaded pictures of two partners and show the face of a "baby" (combination of facial features) with a 90% precision rate.

To create a baby and answer the " what would our baby look like " question users need to upload their picture, and a picture of their partner (or anyone else they want to have a virtual baby with). The platform accepts uploaded photos, or allows users to take an instant selfie with the help of a mobile phone or computer camera. Once photos are uploaded users can pick a gender of a future baby, as well as choose the skin tone. For single users, the Baby Face Generator has a built-in database of 250 celebrity photos, from athletes to movie stars and modern music artists, which allows users to virtually make babies with famous people. Any photo of a generated baby can be easily saved, downloaded or shared with friends and family in only a few clicks.

Developers working on Baby Face Generator collect user feedback to release technical and visual improvements on a weekly basis. Recent improvements include better skin tone customization options and significant increase of photo processing speed.

