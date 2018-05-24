Baby Genes, Inc. Receives Accreditation From College of American Pathologists (CAP)

GOLDEN, Colo., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Genes Inc., a leading provider of advanced Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) clinical diagnostics in the Newborn Screening (NBS), Newborn Diagnostic and Family Planning arenas, announced today that its clinical laboratory has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This accreditation meets the highest standard of excellence in clinical laboratory practices. With this accreditation, Baby Genes Inc. joins a very elite group of recognized organizations that operate at the highest level of quality laboratory standards.

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is a globally recognized program that utilizes teams of highly specialized laboratory professionals as inspectors. During the accreditation process, inspectors meticulously examine the clinical lab's records and quality control procedures. Assessment is also made on equipment, facilities, safety programs, staff qualifications, policies and procedures, and overall management to ensure that the lab meets the stringent requirements of the CAP.

"Baby Genes' motivation to obtain this accreditation was driven by a desire to meet customer needs, to formally demonstrate our commitment to quality and to increase customer satisfaction," said Rich Sjogren, president and CEO of Baby Genes Inc. "We believe that this accreditation and mark of quality will be increasingly important to all the markets and customers we serve, providing them greater confidence in our services so that they can deliver the best possible care for their patients."

"It is exciting to have our commitment to quality and excellence affirmed by the CAP. By joining the elite group of laboratories operating with this accreditation, we look forward to advancing our vision where Next Generation diagnostics are leveraged to prevent children from suffering the ill-effects of genetic conditions that are both identifiable and treatable from the beginning of life," said Robert Daber, Ph.D., DABMG, laboratory director of Baby Genes Inc.

About the College of American Pathologists

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, serves patients, pathologists and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

More information about the CAP accreditation can be found at www.cap.org.

About Baby Genes Inc.

Baby Genes Inc. is a CAP Accredited, CLIA-certified diagnostic laboratory that offers advanced newborn testing using Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). The Baby Genes test options can be used as a confirmatory or reflex for babies with abnormal NBS results, as a supplement to state-based newborn screening or as a family planning carrier test for parents. With faster and more robust results, clinicians and parents are enabled to take proactive steps to change a newborn's life forever.

For more information about Baby Genes Inc., please visit www.BabyGenes.net.

