Baby G.O.A.T Athletics: "Where Every Kid is The Greatest of All Time"

Football Cleats Scholarship Giveaway for August 1, 2026

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby G.O.A.T Athletics is making a touchdown at Franklin D. Roosevelt Park on Saturday, August 1st for a day of football drills and cleats giveaways in support of the underserved youth of South Los Angeles communities. Alongside Baby G.O.A.T Athletics, Athena Athletic – a program founded by former USC Quarterback Isaac Ward – is offering free football clinics, and the offices of Senator Lena Gonzalez and LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell's will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies in honor of the upcoming school year.

Photo of founder of Baby G.O.A.T Athletics, Aaron Lomas.

Growing up with a father who overcame incarceration after being raised in South Los Angeles, Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics founder Aaron Lomas witnessed firsthand the challenges and barriers that many young people face. Inspired by his family's story of resilience and redemption, Aaron developed a passion for giving back at an early age, believing that every child deserves access to the resources and opportunities needed to succeed.

Aaron's commitment to community service began in 2019, when he organized a backpack giveaway that equipped 500 children with school supplies and essential resources in honor of a fallen Los Angeles Police Department officer. Since then, he has continued to expand his impact while excelling both academically and athletically. A straight-A student, multi-sport athlete, and the AAU National Champion quarterback for the Downey Razorbacks, Aaron has used fundraising efforts to provide underserved youth with school supplies, athletic equipment, educational resources, and opportunities that inspire confidence, achievement, and personal growth.

Through Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics, Aaron continues to demonstrate that true leadership is measured not only by success on the field, but by a commitment to serving others and creating lasting opportunities for the next generation.

As one of a new generation of emerging community leaders, 13-year-old Aaron Lomas is turning his passion for football into a mission of service. Through Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics, Aaron is leading fundraising efforts to provide young athletes with the essential equipment they need to participate in the sport without the burden of financial hardship. His vision is rooted in the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to pursue their athletic dreams, regardless of their family's circumstances.

Aaron's commitment to serving others has earned the admiration of community leaders who have witnessed his growth and dedication firsthand. Dr. Edward Robillard, former high school principal of 15 years and current President of Inner City Visions Board of Directors, has watched Aaron develop into a young leader focused on uplifting others through service, mentorship, and opportunity.

"Aaron is modeling leadership for his peers by demonstrating that age is not a barrier to making a meaningful difference," said Dr. Robillard. "His commitment to giving back is inspiring, and we are deeply grateful for the support of Senator Lena Gonzalez and County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose partnership helps create opportunities that empower and invest in the next generation of leaders."

Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics' latest initiative, the Back-to-School Football Cleat Scholarship Giveaway, will take place on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, bringing together sports, education, and community support for youth in South Los Angeles.

As part of the event, Diego Rivera Learning Complex, one of South Los Angeles' most under-resourced high schools, will receive a donation of football cleats for its football program through the Baby G.O.A.T. Athletic Cleat Scholarship Initiative. The effort is designed to remove financial barriers for student-athletes and ensure they have the equipment needed to safely participate in the upcoming football season.

Through the leadership and community partnerships developed by Baby G.O.A.T. founder Aaron Lomas, the event will also feature a free backpack giveaway, filled with essential school supplies made possible through the offices of California State Senator Lena Gonzalez and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. Additional highlights include a free youth football clinic hosted by former USC quarterback Isaac Ward and Athena Athletic, as well as a special meet-and-greet with World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Champion Chantel Navarro.

The event reflects Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics' commitment to empowering young people by providing the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to succeed both in athletics and in the classroom.

More than just a one-day event, the scholarship giveaway reflects Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics' long-term commitment to investing in the future of South Los Angeles youth. Founded by Aaron Lomas, the organization aims to make this an annual community tradition that delivers critical resources, promotes healthy lifestyles, inspires academic and athletic achievement, and connects young people with positive role models. Through partnerships with community leaders, elected officials, and local organizations, Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics is building opportunities that extend far beyond the playing field and create a lasting impact for generations to come.

About Baby G.O.A.T Athletics

Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics is an initiative created in-part by Inner City Visions to provide underserved youth with the resources and opportunities needed to succeed through sports, education, and community partnerships. Its signature Football Cleats Scholarship Giveaway helps remove financial barriers by providing essential athletic gear, while connecting families to free sports clinics, school supplies, mentorship, and other community resources. Through these efforts, Baby G.O.A.T. Athletics empowers young athletes to grow as leaders both on and off the field.

SOURCE Inner City Visions