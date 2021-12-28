Baby Kingdom Can Keep Your Kids Squeaky Clean This Christmas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year. Family get-togethers, work parties, and plenty of other festive events — all squeezed between normal work and school schedules — can keep a family on the move at all times of the day and night. Baby Kingdom has developed a line of hyper-effective, luxury baby care shampoos, body washes, and creams that can keep the kids squeaky clean and naturally fresh throughout all of the holiday bustle.

The team at Baby Kingdom knows how overwhelming it can be going through the holidays with kids in tow. Packing diaper bags, refreshing the on-the-go snacks and toys, putting kids in and out of car seats over and over again — these are all time-consuming activities when life is progressing at a steady pace.

When the holidays hit, the intensity is turned up a notch. The last thing that a parent needs in the midst of all of the hustling from one event to the next is to worry about if their kids are clean and presentable — which is precisely where Baby Kingdom can help.

From shampoo and body wash to moisturizing body cream, the brand has a suite of luxury hygiene items that can safely and effectively keep a child's skin clean and well-hydrated — even in the chilly winter weather. In addition, the company's Baby Powder and Nappy Cream are great travel items to bring along as the family moves from point A to point B.

Baby Kingdom even offers a Luxury Baby Kingdom Gift Set , which can be the perfect thank you item for any family-to-family holiday get-togethers.

All of Baby Kingdom's products are developed with a focus on using elite, natural ingredients. "We use good quality extracts within all our products because our customers are very aware of what they are putting on to their babies' skin," explains Baby Kingdom's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, "They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients." Roberts also adds that the goal of Baby Kingdom's R&D efforts is to use these high-quality ingredients "to deliver gentle formulas that cleanse, nourish, and heal."

Baby Kingdom has figured out how to successfully walk the line between safety and efficacy. The brand's baby products are able to effectively clean newborn skin without resorting to harmful additives, such as petroleum, parabens, or SLS.

The end result is an effective hygiene option that leaves babies smelling like babies as they move around and are held by an endless stream of relatives. It's a small mercy that parents can be grateful for during a season defined by busy schedules and endless social commitments.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

