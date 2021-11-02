Baby Kingdom Is a Transparent Brand That Respects Informed Parents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern consumers enter the marketplace equipped with an infinite source of knowledge at their fingertips. It's a fact that has not been lost on the family-focused health and hygiene brand Baby Kingdom. In fact, the U.K.-based company has embraced the concept with open arms.

"Our customers are very aware of what they are putting on to their babies' skin," explains company spokesperson and Global Sales Director Katie Roberts, "They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients."

With that end in mind, Baby Kingdom has developed a line of baby-friendly products that check several important qualifications. For example, Baby Kingdom products are:

Dermatologically tested;

Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin;

100% recyclable and vegan-friendly.

The company also openly shares its ingredients with its customers. "We use good quality extracts within all our products," Roberts says, offering the example that "Argan oil is beautifully absorbed into the skin, and when combined with ingredients such as nettle and chamomile, it makes a natural formula that is really effective."

Not only does Baby Kingdom use quality ingredients, though. The company also boldly displays these ingredients right on its website. This comes with a brief explanation of each ingredient's benefits, helping parents understand why it's been included in the company's formulas.

Even when it comes to the concept of "natural ingredients," Baby Kingdom is careful not to oversell its products, as is too often the case in the greenwashed, natural- and organic-crazed modern marketplace.

On the one hand, the brand heavily invests in creating natural, safe products. These are free from SLS, parabens, petroleum jelly, silicones, mineral oil, PEG's, DEA's, and synthetic colors.

On the other hand, the company lists its products as "97-99% natural," with Roberts clarifying that the remaining difference comes from certain non-natural preservatives and light synthetic fragrances that help to give the products their longer shelf life and luxurious appeal.

This transparent explanation of the natural, safe, and effective nature of its products stands as a testament to Baby Kingdom's understanding of its customers. Rather than saying whatever it takes to make a sale, the brand is committed to creating the best products and then clearly and honestly marketing them to an informed audience of parents.

From listing ingredients to transparent, respectful marketing messages, Baby Kingdom is demonstrating the correct way to do business in the information age. It's a fact that is born out by the brand's rapidly-growing international audience.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has had a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

