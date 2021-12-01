Baby Kingdom Is Setting a New Standard for Family Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom is a rapidly-growing health and hygiene company that recently entered the U.S. marketplace. The organization's lofty standards and elite babycare products offer American parents an effective, safe alternative to the chemical-heavy formulas that are currently rampant in the hygiene industry.

The cosmetic and skincare industries in the U.S. have grappled with the issue of chemical ingredients for years now. As far back as 2007, the EWG reported that, on average, a child was exposed to 27 unsafe chemicals each day — from personal care products alone.

While the issue has slowly started to be addressed in the U.S., across the pond in Europe, standards have been much stricter for years. In 2014, the head of health and safety for Beautycounter, Mia Davis, pointed out that "safer products are common under Europe's stricter regulatory environment," adding that "some companies offer safer versions of the same products there than they do in the United States."

One company that is operating as the poster child for this healthier, trans-Atlantic cosmetic reality is Baby Kingdom. The U.K.-based brand specializes in creating elite baby care products that stick to a certain set of strict health standards.

"Baby Kingdom is a luxurious, natural collection of baby shampoos, baby body washes, and baby creams," explains the company's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, "The brand has been passionately developed by parents and has been created using the highest quality ingredients to deliver gentle formulas that cleanse, nourish and heal."

Baby Kingdom's products are carefully formulated using natural ingredients for 97% or more of each product. The company avoids common-yet-harmful additives, such as SLS, parabens, silicones, mineral oils, petroleum jelly, PEGs, DEAs, and synthetic colors.

Instead, Baby Kingdom opts for proven natural skincare options that hydrate, nourish, and heal. This includes hero ingredients like Aloe Vera, Chamomile, and Nettle leaf extract. These are combined into dermatologically-tested, hypoallergenic, vegan formulas that are as effective as they are gentle.

"We use good quality extracts within all our products," says Roberts, "because our customers are very aware of what they are putting onto their babies' skin. They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients."

From quality ingredients to thoughtful formulas to the efficacy of each product, Baby Kingdom is a brand that knows how to create high-quality baby care solutions. It's a fact that is reflected in the resoundingly positive feedback that the company has received from its growing international audience of caretakers invested in their children's wellbeing.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

